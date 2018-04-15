TOP STORIES Sunday, April 15, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Power outages: Thousands of Metro Detroit residents are without power because of a winter storm.
- Fundraiser for girl: A state representative is holding a fundraiser for the family of a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the head.
- Weather: Metro Detroit is getting hit by a winter storm, causing dangerous driving conditions.
- Fake cop: More residents report encounters with 23-year-old impersonating police officer in Detroit
LOCAL:
- Dearborn: Officials offer reward for information on owner who burned dog found in Dearborn
- Monroe County: 38-year-old woman killed after losing control of SUV, crashing into Monroe County home
- Weekend construction: Several construction projects are planned this weekend around Metro Detroit
- Romulus: Romulus police search for armed man accused of firing shots into home, injuring girlfriend
- Detroit: Woman accused of assaulting her 2-year-old child on sidewalk in front of apartment
- Lapeer County: Icy conditions contribute to fatal collision in Lapeer County, police say
- Detroit: Michigan State Police troopers struck by vehicle in Detroit
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Syria strikes: New push in UN to end Syria's chemical weapons following strikes
- Lottery winner: Man wins $533 million Mega Millions jackpot the second time he played
- Pesticide poisoning: Terminix employee indicted in family's pesticide poisoning
- Former acting AG speaks: Sally Yates cautions against firing Rod Rosenstein
- Syrian craters: Satellite images show craters at alleged Syrian chemical weapons facilities
POLITICS:
- Graduation: Famous politicos giving commencement speeches this year
- Trump vs. Comey: More Americans believe Comey over Trump, but no one is changing their mind
- Cynthia Nixon: Cynthia Nixon gets big endorsement as NY Democrats face rupture
- Teachers' strike: Kentucky governor says teachers' strike left children vulnerable to sexual assault
- Syria attacks: US officials confident chlorine and sarin used in Syria attack
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Beyonce: Beyonce makes history with Coachella performance
- Free Meek Mill?: Who is Meek Mill and why are people trying to free him?
- Rock on: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2018
SPORTS:
- Tigers-Yankees postponed: The first game of the Detroit Tigers doubleheader has been postponed, but game two is still scheduled for Sunday night.
- Moritz Wagner: Everything Michigan could ask for in a college basketball player
- Runner collapses: Marathon runner misses out on gold after collapsing 2 km from finishing line
ALL 4 PETS:
- New fire dog: Rescued shelter dog joins Dearborn Heights Fire Department
- Free adoption: Macomb County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees during Sprung by Springtime event
- Abused cat finds family: Badly mutilated cat found in Redford starts new life with St. Clair Shores family
- Dog breed bans: Michigan Senate votes to stop Metro Detroit dog breed bans
