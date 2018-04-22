TOP STORIES Sunday, April 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Madison Heights: Man who called 911 to say he killed wife is charged, held without bond
- West Michigan: Health care center accused of honoring patients' racist demands
- Detroit: Vigil held for boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit
- Earth Day: A brief history of Earth Day
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's northwest side
- Detroit parks: Downtown Detroit parks hosting free events in celebration of robotics competition
- Southfield: Police host free 'Girls Night Out' safety seminar
- Detroit River: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Grosse Ile High School students from the Detroit River
- Earth Day: Michigan Science Center offers free admission for Earth Day
- Monroe: Police investigating after driver reports that man pointed handgun at them
- Red Wings: UAW-Ford, former Detroit Red Wings team up for Ted Lindsay Foundation charity hockey game
- I-696: Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75
- Traffic: Multiple lane closures expected on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend
- Ann Arbor: Hungry Howie's celebrates 5th anniversary, offers BOGO special
- Weather: Sunny Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tennessee: 4 killed at Tennessee Waffle House as police search for seminude suspect
- Maryland: Bus robber takes off, is hit by SUV
- Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick named Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience
- Yemen: Red Cross employee killed in Yemen attack
POLITICS:
- Alabama: NAACP slams Alabama governor's campaign ad about law protecting Confederate monuments
- Al Franken: Franken to make first public appearance since leaving Senate
- Donald Trump: Trump defends Cohen after NYT report
- Barbara Bush: Bush through the years
- Military: Top enlisted soldier says he has 'no concerns' about transgender service members
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Avicii: DJ Avicii's family arrives in Oman as new details emerge on his death
- Michael Jackson: Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk shoes are going up for auction
- Austin Powers: Verne Troyer, 'Mini-Me' in Austin Powers films, dies at 49
- Human trafficking: 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case
SPORTS:
- Baseball: Tigers call up organization's No. 11 prospect, Mike Gerber, before doubleheader
- Detroit Tigers: Castellanos lifts Tigers to 12-4 win over Royals
- Sex abuse: USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit in Georgia
- NFL schedule: Patricia, Lions take on Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 in Detroit
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Camping: Take your pets camping at these Michigan state park cabins
- Police K9: Sterling Heights K-9 Blitz retires after 11 years of service
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.