TOP STORIES Sunday, April 22, 2018

  • Madison Heights: Man who called 911 to say he killed wife is charged, held without bond
  • West Michigan: Health care center accused of honoring patients' racist demands
  • Detroit: Vigil held for boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run in Southwest Detroit
  • Earth Day: A brief history of Earth Day

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Man critically injured in hit-and-run on Detroit's northwest side
  • Detroit parksDowntown Detroit parks hosting free events in celebration of robotics competition
  • Southfield: Police host free 'Girls Night Out' safety seminar
  • Detroit River: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Grosse Ile High School students from the Detroit River
  • Earth DayMichigan Science Center offers free admission for Earth Day
  • Monroe: Police investigating after driver reports that man pointed handgun at them
  • Red Wings: UAW-Ford, former Detroit Red Wings team up for Ted Lindsay Foundation charity hockey game
  • I-696: Westbound I-696 closure will start Friday, April 27, for 'total rebuild' between I-94, I-75
  • TrafficMultiple lane closures expected on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights this weekend
  • Ann Arbor: Hungry Howie's celebrates 5th anniversary, offers BOGO special
  • WeatherSunny Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tennessee: 4 killed at Tennessee Waffle House as police search for seminude suspect
  • Maryland: Bus robber takes off, is hit by SUV
  • Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick named Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience
  • Yemen: Red Cross employee killed in Yemen attack

POLITICS:

  • Alabama: NAACP slams Alabama governor's campaign ad about law protecting Confederate monuments
  • Al Franken: Franken to make first public appearance since leaving Senate
  • Donald Trump: Trump defends Cohen after NYT report
  • Barbara Bush: Bush through the years
  • Military: Top enlisted soldier says he has 'no concerns' about transgender service members

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Avicii: DJ Avicii's family arrives in Oman as new details emerge on his death
  • Michael Jackson: Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk shoes are going up for auction
  • Austin Powers: Verne Troyer, 'Mini-Me' in Austin Powers films, dies at 49
  • Human trafficking: 'Smallville' actress Allison Mack arrested in sex trafficking case

SPORTS:

  • Baseball: Tigers call up organization's No. 11 prospect, Mike Gerber, before doubleheader
  • Detroit TigersCastellanos lifts Tigers to 12-4 win over Royals
  • Sex abuse: USA Gymnastics settles sex abuse lawsuit in Georgia
  • NFL schedule: Patricia, Lions take on Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 in Detroit

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • Camping: Take your pets camping at these Michigan state park cabins
  • Police K9: Sterling Heights K-9 Blitz retires after 11 years of service
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

