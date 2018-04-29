TOP STORIES Sunday, April 29, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • WestlandYoung couple found dead after Westland apartment catches fire
  • Detroit Lions: Former Lions president Matt Millen battling amyloidosis, may need heart transplant
  • Donald Trump: President Trump holds rally in Michigan's Macomb County
  • Education: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits Detroit, avoids Detroit public schools questions

LOCAL

  • Howell: Howell High School starts weeklong charity event Sunday
  • Food: Metro Detroit mother's accidental dessert creation spawns successful small business
  • DetroitNew showcase of Detroit's Point of Origin to be unveiled Monday
  • West Bloomfield: North Halsted Road to close at Maple Road in West Bloomfield Monday
  • Pontiac: 3 stores destroyed when fire rips through Pontiac strip mall
  • Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
  • Flint: Man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl at his home in 2016
  • Detroit: Royal Oak man charged in I-75 chain-reaction crash that killed 2 young women
  • Macomb County: 2 charged after stealing from cars outside Macomb County gas stations, using stolen cards nearby
  • Weather: Frosty Sunday morning, then milder

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: Golf course calls police on black women playing 'golf too slow'
  • Tennessee: Waffle House shooting victim died singing gospel songs, CEO says
  • Southwest Airlines: Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over fatal engine failure
  • Bill Cosby: Prosecutor 'filled with awe' after his guilty verdict

POLITICS:

  • London: Trump slams 'lousy location' of London embassy, ahead of summer visit
  • North Korea: US doubles down on tracking North Korea ahead of Trump, Kim meeting
  • Gerrymandering: Group challenges Michigan anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative
  • Ronny JacksonWhite House shows documents to defend Jackson

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Burning Man: Larry Harvey, Burning Man founder, dies at 70
  • Kanye West: New song defends praise for Trump
  • LEGO movieLEGO NINJAGO movie premieres in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
  • Tom Brokaw: Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations
  • Bill Cosby: Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree

SPORTS:

  • Tigers: Tigers snap 3-game skid with 9-5 win over Orioles
  • NHL Draft Lottery: Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick
  • Red WingsRed Wings drafting at 6th overall, their highest pick since 1990

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

