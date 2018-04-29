TOP STORIES Sunday, April 29, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Westland: Young couple found dead after Westland apartment catches fire
- Detroit Lions: Former Lions president Matt Millen battling amyloidosis, may need heart transplant
- Donald Trump: President Trump holds rally in Michigan's Macomb County
- Education: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos visits Detroit, avoids Detroit public schools questions
LOCAL:
- Howell: Howell High School starts weeklong charity event Sunday
- Food: Metro Detroit mother's accidental dessert creation spawns successful small business
- Detroit: New showcase of Detroit's Point of Origin to be unveiled Monday
- West Bloomfield: North Halsted Road to close at Maple Road in West Bloomfield Monday
- Pontiac: 3 stores destroyed when fire rips through Pontiac strip mall
- Traffic: Westbound I-696 construction closure begins.
- Flint: Man convicted of raping 16-year-old girl at his home in 2016
- Detroit: Royal Oak man charged in I-75 chain-reaction crash that killed 2 young women
- Macomb County: 2 charged after stealing from cars outside Macomb County gas stations, using stolen cards nearby
- Weather: Frosty Sunday morning, then milder
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: Golf course calls police on black women playing 'golf too slow'
- Tennessee: Waffle House shooting victim died singing gospel songs, CEO says
- Southwest Airlines: Passenger sues Southwest Airlines over fatal engine failure
- Bill Cosby: Prosecutor 'filled with awe' after his guilty verdict
POLITICS:
- London: Trump slams 'lousy location' of London embassy, ahead of summer visit
- North Korea: US doubles down on tracking North Korea ahead of Trump, Kim meeting
- Gerrymandering: Group challenges Michigan anti-gerrymandering ballot initiative
- Ronny Jackson: White House shows documents to defend Jackson
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Burning Man: Larry Harvey, Burning Man founder, dies at 70
- Kanye West: New song defends praise for Trump
- LEGO movie: LEGO NINJAGO movie premieres in 4D at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan
- Tom Brokaw: Brokaw rails against sexual harassment allegations
- Bill Cosby: Temple University rescinds Bill Cosby's honorary degree
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Tigers snap 3-game skid with 9-5 win over Orioles
- NHL Draft Lottery: Buffalo Sabres get 1st overall pick
- Red Wings: Red Wings drafting at 6th overall, their highest pick since 1990
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
