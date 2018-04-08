News

TOP STORIES Sunday, April 8, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Child shot3-year-old girl shot in head at gas station on Detroit's northwest side
  • Clinton Township: Residents seek answers after fire displaces tenants from Clinton Township apartment complex
  • Sterling Heights: 10-year-old starts apartment fire
  • Waterford Township: Middle school teacher on leave after inappropriate comment, touching

LOCAL

  • Road workMDOT to resurface 11 miles of I-96 in Ingham, Livingston Counties
  • DetroitDelta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosts 36th annual art auction
  • YpsilantiWashtenaw County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in locating missing cow
  • Freeway shooting: Man in critical condition after shooting on I-94 in Detroit
  • DetroitDetroit police seek missing person, Brian Taylor
  • University of Michigan: Police seek information after sexual assault in residence hall closet
  • Fishing: Michigan DNR offering cash rewards for reporting tagged walleye
  • Farmington Hills: Man facing charges after masturbating, refusing to leave Farmington Hills Tim Hortons
  • Child shot3-year-old girl shot in head at gas station on Detroit's northwest side
  • Clinton Township: Residents seek answers after fire displaces tenants from Clinton Township apartment complex
  • Sterling Heights: 10-year-old starts apartment fire
  • WeatherMostly sunny, chilly Sunday

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Germany: Knife attack on Berlin half-marathon foiled
  • Russia: Data of more than 87M could be stored in Russia, whistleblower says
  • California: Body found in ocean near site of Hart family crash
  • Trump Tower: Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC
  • New York: Pilots had safety concerns months before NYC helicopter crash, lawyer says

POLITICS:

  • Scott PruittTrump defends Scott Pruitt: 'Scott is doing a great job!'
  • FBITrump criticizes FBI and Justice Dept., asks what they 'have to hide'
  • TrumpTrump says US 'sealing up' southern border, demands China 'end unfair trade'
  • North KoreaSecret talks underway between US, North Korea

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • SNL: Series returns to take shots at Donald Trump and Fox News
  • Bill Cosby: Cosby lawyers ask for juror to be removed
  • Blake SheltonStudent excited she's reading textbook used by Blake Shelton. Her mother is not
  • Jersey Shore: Show returns with tax troubles, fist bumps and plastic surgery

SPORTS:

  • Red Wings: Tavares scores in OT as Islanders rally past Red Wings, 4-3
  • Tigers: Cabrera drives in 3 runs as Tigers beat White Sox 6-1
  • Hockey: Red Wings sign GM Ken Holland to a 2-year contract extension
  • GolfCheboygan 12-year-old wins 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt national finals

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.