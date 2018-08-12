TOP STORIES Sunday, August 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Mother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed son arraigned on charges
- Hunting: Michigan sets new hunting rules to stop deer disease spread
- Lincoln Park: 2 women, young boy, dogs killed in Lincoln Park fire
- Clinton Township: Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle, car
LOCAL:
- Bloomfield Township: Man killed, 2 women injured in crash on Maple Road
- Seattle: Metro Detroit man stranded in Seattle airport comforts others with rescued puppies
- Election: Rashida Tlaib, who could be first Muslim woman in Congress, discusses primary win
- Fatal crash: Man arraigned on felony charges after 7-year-old daughter's death on I-94
- Detroit: Woman dead after being dragged 2 blocks in hit-and-run, police say
- Harper Woods: 40-year-old man charged in Harper Woods hit-and-run crash
- Zug Island: US Steel releases statement on Zug Island steel mill explosion
- Weather: Warm with more scattered afternoon showers Sunday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Romania protests: Thousands rally against government for second night
- California: Firefighters are making strides as blazes race toward homes
- Tesla: Elon Musk accused of making false statements to boost Tesla share price
- Maine: Rabid groundhog attacks dog near home
- Opioid crisis: People deliberately harm pets to get prescriptions for opioids
POLITICS:
- Michael Brown: Brown's mother is running for office in Ferguson, Missouri
- Poll: Trump is as strongly disliked now as Nixon was before he resigned
- Elections: Election officials' concerns turn to information warfare
- Paul Manafort: Prosecution's case in Paul Manafort trial close to wrapping up
ENTERTAINMENT:
- James Bond: Idris Elba tweets spark further James Bond speculation
- Beyonce: The story behind Tyler Mitchell's Vogue cover of Beyoncé
- Music: Alkaline Trio at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Demi Lovato: Singer cancels fall tour
SPORTS:
- Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders
- Tigers: Twins beat Tigers 4-3
- Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance
