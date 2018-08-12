News

TOP STORIES Sunday, August 12, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

  • DetroitMother accused of driving drunk in wrong-way Detroit crash that killed son arraigned on charges
  • HuntingMichigan sets new hunting rules to stop deer disease spread
  • Lincoln Park2 women, young boy, dogs killed in Lincoln Park fire
  • Clinton Township: Police investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle, car

LOCAL

  • Bloomfield Township: Man killed, 2 women injured in crash on Maple Road
  • SeattleMetro Detroit man stranded in Seattle airport comforts others with rescued puppies
  • Election: Rashida Tlaib, who could be first Muslim woman in Congress, discusses primary win
  • Fatal crashMan arraigned on felony charges after 7-year-old daughter's death on I-94
  • Detroit: Woman dead after being dragged 2 blocks in hit-and-run, police say
  • Harper Woods40-year-old man charged in Harper Woods hit-and-run crash
  • Zug Island: US Steel releases statement on Zug Island steel mill explosion
  • WeatherWarm with more scattered afternoon showers Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Romania protests: Thousands rally against government for second night
  • California: Firefighters are making strides as blazes race toward homes
  • TeslaElon Musk accused of making false statements to boost Tesla share price
  • Maine: Rabid groundhog attacks dog near home
  • Opioid crisisPeople deliberately harm pets to get prescriptions for opioids

POLITICS:

  • Michael Brown: Brown's mother is running for office in Ferguson, Missouri
  • Poll: Trump is as strongly disliked now as Nixon was before he resigned
  • ElectionsElection officials' concerns turn to information warfare
  • Paul Manafort: Prosecution's case in Paul Manafort trial close to wrapping up

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • James Bond: Idris Elba tweets spark further James Bond speculation
  • Beyonce: The story behind Tyler Mitchell's Vogue cover of Beyoncé
  • Music: Alkaline Trio at Royal Oak Music Theatre
  • Demi Lovato: Singer cancels fall tour

SPORTS:

  • Lions3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the Oakland Raiders
  • Tigers: Twins beat Tigers 4-3
  • Michigan Football: Predicting replacements for Michigan football's 5 open starting spots

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance

