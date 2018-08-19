TOP STORIES Sunday, August 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Eastpointe: 15-year-old boy shot in neck, dies after party in Eastpointe
- Aretha: Aretha Franklin's granddaughter posts moving tribute to social media
- Hit-and-run: Detroit man arraigned on charges in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant
- Fiji: Major eathquakes strike near Fiji
LOCAL:
- Eastpointe: 15-year-old boy shot in neck, dies after party in Eastpointe
- Weather: Sunday scattered afternoon showers and storms
- Motor City Muscle: MCM combines rock music and cars in Downtown Detroit
- Aretha: The plan for the celebration in Detroit
- Warren: Fatal shooting at Warren barbershop on Nine Mile Road
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Colorado: Some members of Colorado family may have been strangled, court documents reveal
- California: Man detained while driving pregnant wife to the hospital
- Abuse: Why this Catholic abuse scandal seems worse than 2002
- Washington: Man missing on Mount St. Helens survived on bees, berries
- Fiji: Major earthquakes strike near Fiji
POLITICS:
- Trump: Who's Trump attacking on Twitter?
- Omarosa: James Clapper says Omarosa's secret recordings are 'unthinkable'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Backstreet Boys: At least 14 fans at Backstreet Boys concert hurt as storm rolls through
- Aretha: The final days of Aretha Franklin
- Ren. Fest.: Half-priced tickets now available to 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
SPORTS:
- Lions: 3 Detroit Lions who looked impressive in the preseason loss to the New York Giants
- MLB: Carpenter earns first MLB win, Tigers top Twins 7-5
- Inkster: Over $5,000 of equipment stolen from Inkster little league football team replaced
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
- Dogs: Picking the right treat for your dog
- Dogs: Ladiesman.Leo, Ann Arbor's own canine celebrity
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.