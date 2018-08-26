News

TOP STORIES Sunday, August 26, 2018

By Kayla Clarke

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter
  • Pizza: You can get Jet's Pizza for a throwback price today for the company's 40th anniversary
  • Obit: Sen. John McCain dies at 81
  • Detroit: Highland Park man charged in connection to theft of assault rifle from MSP vehicle

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter
  • Detroit: Highland Park man charged in connection to theft of assault rifle from MSP vehicle
  • Detroit: 77-year-old woman robbed of her car while gardening in Detroit
  • Detroit: Police release information in Westside Detroit shooting that killed 16-year-old
  • Troy: Troy middle school assistant principal arrested after home invasion
  • Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
  • Aretha: What you need to know about her funeral in Detroit

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • McCain: John McCain through the years
  • Trump: Trumps' Twitter attacks on Sessions: An annotated timeline
  • Hawaii: Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak
  • Chicago: Fire fills 8 people, including 6 kids, in a home with no smoke detectors

POLITICS:

  • McCain: Sen. John McCain to lie in state. Here's what that means
  • McCain: John McCain through the years
  • MichiganMichigan court orders $12 minimum wage initiative on November ballot

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
  • Obit: Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, dies at 91

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Detroit Tigers legend Alan Trammell having jersey number retired at Comerica Park Sunday
  • Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions that impressed the most in the preseason win against Tampa Bay
  • Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
  • Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.

JOBS: 

  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
  • Sterling HeightsJG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
  • Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
  • Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.

