TOP STORIES Sunday, August 26, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Two men arraigned on murder charges in shooting of off-duty Detroit firefighter
- Pizza: You can get Jet's Pizza for a throwback price today for the company's 40th anniversary
- Obit: Sen. John McCain dies at 81
- Detroit: Highland Park man charged in connection to theft of assault rifle from MSP vehicle
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 77-year-old woman robbed of her car while gardening in Detroit
- Detroit: Police release information in Westside Detroit shooting that killed 16-year-old
- Troy: Troy middle school assistant principal arrested after home invasion
- Beaches: 11 Michigan beaches closed for high bacteria levels.
- Aretha: What you need to know about her funeral in Detroit
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- McCain: John McCain through the years
- Trump: Trumps' Twitter attacks on Sessions: An annotated timeline
- Hawaii: Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak
- Chicago: Fire fills 8 people, including 6 kids, in a home with no smoke detectors
POLITICS:
- McCain: Sen. John McCain to lie in state. Here's what that means
- Michigan: Michigan court orders $12 minimum wage initiative on November ballot
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Aretha Franklin: Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral.
- Obit: Neil Simon, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, dies at 91
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Detroit Tigers legend Alan Trammell having jersey number retired at Comerica Park Sunday
- Detroit Lions: 3 Detroit Lions that impressed the most in the preseason win against Tampa Bay
- Matthew Stafford: Matthew, Kelly Stafford post first pictures of third child born earlier this month.
- Urban Meyer: Ohio State investigation details Urban Meyer texts and missteps, troubled tenure of Zach Smith.
JOBS:
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
- Sterling Heights: JG Kern holding job fair for CNC operators.
- Southgate: AJM Packaging Corp holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Warren: MB Aerospace holding job fair.
