TOP STORIES Sunday, August 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit police: Driver turns self in after hit-and-run crash injures Detroit police officer
- Oakland County: Heroin supplier sentenced to 15 years
- Huron River: 'Do not eat' advisory issued for fish from Huron River in Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw counties
- AMBER alert: AMBER alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl in Grand Rapids
LOCAL:
- Detroit: 2 Family Dollar stores victim to armed robbery by 1 man, police say
- Politics: Michigan's primary election; Sandy Pensler, John James battle for GOP nomination
- Macomb County: Video shows Macomb County bodybuilder brutally attacking girlfriend
- Detroit: Young girl testifies in death of 11-month-old baby in flooded Detroit basement
- Romulus: Barricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police
- Imlay City: Authorities find body of man wanted in connection with deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash
- Midtown: Dramatic video shows shootout sparked by argument at Detroit One Coney Island restaurant
- Warren: Proposal to decrease term limit to 12 years for Warren mayoral position recalled
- Marijuana: Officials seize nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana at Ambassador Bridge
- Weather: Sunday steam bath
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- NRA: Organization lawsuit says it's in financial peril
- Ebola: 33 reported dead in Congo Ebola outbreak
- Hawaii: Hurricane Hector is headed toward Hawaii, where a volcano is erupting
- Indonesia: 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
POLITICS:
- Trump: Pastor at Trump rally asks God to protect President from 'jungle journalism'
- Protests: In Portland, protesters hurl projectiles, police say 'disperse
- Carr Fire: White House approves Carr Fire disaster declaration, California governor says
- Ohio: Trump visits Ohio ahead of high-stakes special election
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Skydiving: Tackling an extreme fear of heights with...skydiving?
- Florida: Sheriff's office incorporates all units into epic law enforcement lip sync challenge video
- Steven Seagal: Actor appointed Russian ministry's 'special representative'
- Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein seeks dismissal of indictment
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Davis hits 30th home run to help A's edge Tigers 2-1
- NFL: Terrell Owens thanks his mother
- LeBron James: James opens school for at-risk kids
- Michigan football: Does Michigan football have the toughest schedule of any top-25 team?
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance
