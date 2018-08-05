News

TOP STORIES Sunday, August 5, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit policeDriver turns self in after hit-and-run crash injures Detroit police officer
  • Oakland County: Heroin supplier sentenced to 15 years
  • Huron River: 'Do not eat' advisory issued for fish from Huron River in Oakland, Livingston, Washtenaw counties
  • AMBER alert: AMBER alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl in Grand Rapids

LOCAL

  • Detroit2 Family Dollar stores victim to armed robbery by 1 man, police say
  • PoliticsMichigan's primary election; Sandy Pensler, John James battle for GOP nomination
  • Macomb CountyVideo shows Macomb County bodybuilder brutally attacking girlfriend
  • DetroitYoung girl testifies in death of 11-month-old baby in flooded Detroit basement
  • RomulusBarricaded gunman surrenders after attempted carjacking, shootout with Romulus police
  • Imlay CityAuthorities find body of man wanted in connection with deadly Imlay City hit-and-run crash
  • MidtownDramatic video shows shootout sparked by argument at Detroit One Coney Island restaurant
  • WarrenProposal to decrease term limit to 12 years for Warren mayoral position recalled
  • Marijuana: Officials seize nearly 40 kilograms of suspected marijuana at Ambassador Bridge
  • WeatherSunday steam bath

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • NRAOrganization lawsuit says it's in financial peril
  • Ebola33 reported dead in Congo Ebola outbreak
  • Hawaii: Hurricane Hector is headed toward Hawaii, where a volcano is erupting
  • Indonesia6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia

POLITICS:

  • TrumpPastor at Trump rally asks God to protect President from 'jungle journalism'
  • Protests: In Portland, protesters hurl projectiles, police say 'disperse
  • Carr Fire: White House approves Carr Fire disaster declaration, California governor says
  • OhioTrump visits Ohio ahead of high-stakes special election

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Skydiving: Tackling an extreme fear of heights with...skydiving?
  • Florida: Sheriff's office incorporates all units into epic law enforcement lip sync challenge video
  • Steven Seagal: Actor appointed Russian ministry's 'special representative'
  • Harvey Weinstein: Weinstein seeks dismissal of indictment

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Davis hits 30th home run to help A's edge Tigers 2-1
  • NFLTerrell Owens thanks his mother
  • LeBron James: James opens school for at-risk kids
  • Michigan football: Does Michigan football have the toughest schedule of any top-25 team?

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.