TOP STORIES Sunday, December 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- George H.W. Bush: Nation in mourning over the death of former president
- Alaska: State hit by more than 190 small earthquakes since Friday
- California: US Border Patrol chase ends in crash that leaves 3 people dead
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Wet weather returns to Detroit Saturday
LOCAL:
- Detroit: DTE restores natural gas service to Belle Isle
- Detroit: Teen late for curfew pulled over going 138 mph on I-75
- Detroit: 1 killed in double shooting at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit
- Eaton County: Two suspects arrested in armed robbery, taken to Eaton County Jail
- Van Buren Township: Man caught on camera breaking into sandwich shop
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Sudan: Scores of women, girls raped in South Sudan
- George H.W. Bush: Family mourns beloved patriarch
- Rhode Island: Students sue state over lack of civics education
- California: US Border Patrol chase ends in crash that leaves 3 people dead
- El Chapo trial week 3: Plastic surgeries, bricks of cocaine and an ominous prison serenade
POLITICS:
- George H.W. Bush: Political world react to George H.W. Bush's death
- George: H.W. Bush: The letter George H.W. Bush left for Clinton is a lesson in elegance
- Pompeo: 'Ludicrous' to suggest Trump canceled Putin meeting over Cohen news
- Washington, DC: 6 White House officials found in violation of the Hatch Act
- California: Judge keeps in place nationwide injunction in asylum case
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kid Rock: Singer out as grand marshal of Nashville Christmas parade after Behar comments
- Mitch Albom: Writer's S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon is back and needs your help!
- Michelle Obama: Obama at No. 1: 'Becoming' surpasses 'Fire and Fury' in book sales
- Megan Fox: Actress confirms she, Shia LaBeouf were a thing
SPORTS:
- Football: Could Detroit be in running for an XFL team?
- Kareem Hunt: Kansas City Chiefs cut player after video shows he knocked over woman
- Baseball: Detroit Tigers non-tender catcher James McCann, pitcher Alex Wilson
- Hockey: Red Wings face Bruins, Avalanche this weekend
JOBS:
- Farmington Hills: Appen is looking for a Voice/Speech Contributor.
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for marketing coordinator.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
