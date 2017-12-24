TOP STORIES Sunday, December 24, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Christmas: Students surprise beloved Garden City High School custodian with new work boots for Christmas
- Weather advisory: Up to 6 inches of snow possible Sunday in Metro Detroit
- Drunken driving: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off roads during holiday season
- Warren: Michigan man dies after being hit by sandbag thrown from I-75 overpass in Toledo
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Fights break out at Christmas toy giveaway event on Detroit's west side
- Armed robbery: Person sought after attempted armed robbery at Detroit McDonald's
- Northville: Police seek woman who stole 80 handmade teddy bears meant for children of battered women
- Detroit: Police search for teen who escaped mental health facility
- Clarkston: Student to go to federal court after being ruled ineligible for basketball season
- Southfield: Cocaine kingpin connected to Mexican cartel accused of moving 72 kilos into Metro Detroit community
- Westland: Man charged in mother's fatal stabbing at home
- Weather: Snowy Christmas Eve afternoon
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Police shootings: Pennsylvania police shootings were 'terror attack,' DHS says
- Texas: Deputies' stray bullet kills 6-year-old Texas boy, sheriff says
- Kmart: Kmart must pay $59 million in drug fraud settlement
- North Carolina: High school QB finds a home with his coach
- iPhone: What to do if you think Apple's slowing down your phone
POLITICS:
- North Korea: North Korea calls latest UN sanctions 'an act of war'
- Russia: Facebook now lets you check to see if you followed Russian propaganda
- Travel ban: Federal judge lifts parts of Trump travel ban
- Donald Trump: WH denies NYT report that Trump said Haitian immigrants 'all have AIDS'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Vice: Vice Media on harassment: "We are truly sorry"
- Charles Dutoit: Famous conductor Charles Dutoit accused of sexual misconduct
- Will Smith: Netflix's 'Bright' casts Will Smith in dim thriller
- Box Office: These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Bergeron scores 2 for Bruins in 3-1 win over Red Wings
- Lions: Lions take on Cincinnati Bengals
- Dick Enberg: Longtime sportscaster dies at 82
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dog rescue: Black lab rescued from frozen river in Northern England
- Exotic pets: Grosse Pointe Woods pet shop offers holiday special on baby yeti
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Holidays: Tips to keep your pet safe this holiday season
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.