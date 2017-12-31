TOP STORIES Sunday, December 31, 2017

News

By Amber Ainsworth
  • Colorado1 deputy dead after multiple sheriff's deputies shot in Colorado
  • Sex trafficking: Demolition takes down Detroit's Victory Inn after sex trafficking bust nearly a year ago
  • Metro AirportFlight returns to Detroit after bird enters plane during boarding, officials say
  • Wind chill advisory: 2018 in Metro Detroit begins with dangerously low temperatures

LOCAL

  • Oakland CountyMan killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696 in Oakland County
  • Armed robbery: Detroit police search for suspected armed robber who targeted 2 east side businesses
  • Belle Isle: Free things to do at Detroit's Belle Isle Park all year long
  • Detroit's east side: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility
  • Michigan taxes: Economist says US tax law won't cause Michigan taxes to rise
  • Detroit's west side: Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with shooting on city's west side
  • WeatherBig chill in Detroit New Year's Eve and 2018's start

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kansas: Man arrested after fake 911 call leads to fatal shooting of innocent man
  • South CarolinaWoman slips free from handcuffs before stealing police cruiser
  • Erica Garner: Activist dies after heart attack
  • Military: Soldier home for the holidays died rescuing neighbors from fire
  • New laws: Who gets the dog in divorce and other state laws going into effect in 2018

POLITICS:

  • IranTrump to Iran: 'The world is watching!'
  • Iranian protestsWhat's at play in Iranian protests?
  • Mike Pence: Pence's Aspen-area neighbors hung 'Make America Gay Again' sign
  • Twitter: Trump's most notable tweets
  • North Korea: North Korea says it's not backing down on nuclear development in 2018
  • Donald TrumpTrump lays out immigration deal demands

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • FeudsNine celebrity feuds of 2017, starring Donald Trump
  • Sue Grafton: Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies at 77
  • Real Housewives: Luann de Lesseps enters treatment following arrest
  • Black Mirror: Show returns solid, with some cracks
  • Breakfast Club: Iconic 1985 teen dramedy gets deleted scene and much more

