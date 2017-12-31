TOP STORIES Sunday, December 31, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Colorado: 1 deputy dead after multiple sheriff's deputies shot in Colorado
- Sex trafficking: Demolition takes down Detroit's Victory Inn after sex trafficking bust nearly a year ago
- Metro Airport: Flight returns to Detroit after bird enters plane during boarding, officials say
- Wind chill advisory: 2018 in Metro Detroit begins with dangerously low temperatures
LOCAL:
- Oakland County: Man killed after being hit by drunken driver, another vehicle on I-696 in Oakland County
- Armed robbery: Detroit police search for suspected armed robber who targeted 2 east side businesses
- Belle Isle: Free things to do at Detroit's Belle Isle Park all year long
- Detroit's east side: 2 thieves electrocuted by 24,000-volt transformer inside Detroit lighting facility
- Michigan taxes: Economist says US tax law won't cause Michigan taxes to rise
- Detroit's west side: Detroit police seek man wanted in connection with shooting on city's west side
- Weather: Big chill in Detroit New Year's Eve and 2018's start
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Colorado: 1 deputy dead after multiple sheriff's deputies shot in Colorado
- Kansas: Man arrested after fake 911 call leads to fatal shooting of innocent man
- South Carolina: Woman slips free from handcuffs before stealing police cruiser
- Erica Garner: Activist dies after heart attack
- Military: Soldier home for the holidays died rescuing neighbors from fire
- New laws: Who gets the dog in divorce and other state laws going into effect in 2018
POLITICS:
- Iran: Trump to Iran: 'The world is watching!'
- Iranian protests: What's at play in Iranian protests?
- Mike Pence: Pence's Aspen-area neighbors hung 'Make America Gay Again' sign
- Twitter: Trump's most notable tweets
- North Korea: North Korea says it's not backing down on nuclear development in 2018
- Donald Trump: Trump lays out immigration deal demands
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Feuds: Nine celebrity feuds of 2017, starring Donald Trump
- Sue Grafton: Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies at 77
- Real Housewives: Luann de Lesseps enters treatment following arrest
- Black Mirror: Show returns solid, with some cracks
- Breakfast Club: Iconic 1985 teen dramedy gets deleted scene and much more
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Drummond, Pistons hold down Spurs' offense in 93-79 win
- Michigan Football: Outback Bowl a huge opportunity for Brandon Peters before offseason QB battle
- Great Lakes Invitational: Michigan hockey faces Bowling Green in round 1
- Lewis Hamilton: Formula One champ apologizes for gender 'shaming' video
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Pet of the week: Puppies rescued from cold
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
