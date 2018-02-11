TOP STORIES Sunday, February 11, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Snow: Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan?
- Weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit
- Church attacks: Metro Detroit security, faith-based leaders participate in crisis training seminar
- Olympics: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 11
LOCAL:
- Traffic: Check map, closures, incidents
- Detroit: Man found shot to death in street on Detroit's west side
- Snow: As winter weather continues in Michigan, remember to clear snow away from fire hydrants
- Inkster: Organization awarded home lived in by Malcolm X
- Clinton Township: Man convicted of helping mother in fatal stabbing
- Wildlife: DNR releases online form for reporting fish kills larger than 25
- Olympics: Here are the Michigan Olympians competing at PyeongChang
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Plane crash: Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board
- Los Angeles: Man scales fence, runs to plane at LAX
- Kentucky: Man kills four people and himself, police say
- Grand Canyon: 3 killed in Grand Canyon sightseeing helicopter crash
- Sexual abuse: Coach abused me and took nude photos, former swimmer says
POLITICS:
- South Korea: Anti-North Korea rally in South Korea
- Trump: Meghan McCain sees 'a lot of gray' with Trump voters and their views
- Railroad safety: Acting chief at railroad safety agency resigns after ethics questions raised
- Rob Porter: Senators demand answers from White House chief of staff, counsel on Rob Porter
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Jóhann Jóhannsson: Composer Jóhann Jóhannsson dead at 48
- Reg E. Cathey: 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dead at 59
- Amazon Music: Detroit tops list for most love-related Amazon Music requests via Alexa
- Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her
- Kate Upton: Kate Upton says opening up about sexual misconduct gave her a 'sense of relief'
SPORTS:
- Olympics: Update from Kyle Mack's sister in PyeongChang
- Olympic medals: Medal count
- Figure skating: US figure skating team stays in medal contention
- U.S. hockey: A first in Olympic history, an African-American on US hockey team
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dearborn: Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
