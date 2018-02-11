TOP STORIES Sunday, February 11, 2018

News

  • Snow: Do you have to clear the snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan?
  • Weather: Another 3-5 inches of snow expected in Metro Detroit
  • Church attacks: Metro Detroit security, faith-based leaders participate in crisis training seminar
  • Olympics: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 11

LOCAL

  • Traffic: Check map, closures, incidents
  • Detroit: Man found shot to death in street on Detroit's west side 
  • SnowAs winter weather continues in Michigan, remember to clear snow away from fire hydrants
  • InksterOrganization awarded home lived in by Malcolm X
  • Clinton Township: Man convicted of helping mother in fatal stabbing
  • Wildlife: DNR releases online form for reporting fish kills larger than 25
  • Olympics: Here are the Michigan Olympians competing at PyeongChang
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Plane crash: Russian plane crash kills all 71 people on board
  • Los Angeles: Man scales fence, runs to plane at LAX
  • Kentucky: Man kills four people and himself, police say
  • Grand Canyon: 3 killed in Grand Canyon sightseeing helicopter crash
  • Sexual abuse: Coach abused me and took nude photos, former swimmer says

POLITICS:

  • South KoreaAnti-North Korea rally in South Korea
  • Trump: Meghan McCain sees 'a lot of gray' with Trump voters and their views
  • Railroad safetyActing chief at railroad safety agency resigns after ethics questions raised
  • Rob PorterSenators demand answers from White House chief of staff, counsel on Rob Porter

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Jóhann JóhannssonComposer Jóhann Jóhannsson dead at 48
  • Reg E. Cathey: 'House of Cards' and 'The Wire' actor Reg E. Cathey dead at 59
  • Amazon MusicDetroit tops list for most love-related Amazon Music requests via Alexa
  • Kim Kardashian: Kim Kardashian West let daughter take topless photo of her
  • Kate Upton: Kate Upton says opening up about sexual misconduct gave her a 'sense of relief'

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dearborn: Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events
  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

