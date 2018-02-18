TOP STORIES Sunday, February 18, 2018

News

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

  • PotholesWhat to do if a pothole on a Michigan road damages your vehicle
  • School shootingAt least 12 incidents involving threats, weapons at schools since Florida shooting
  • OlympicsTeam USA ice dancers with Michigan ties hit rink for 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang
  • Detroit: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Detroit

LOCAL

  • Port Huron: 1 killed in Port Huron house fire
  • Detroit: Vigil held for Detroit police officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in crash
  • Keego HarborVigil held after family members found dead in apparent triple murder-suicide
  • Detroit's east side: Police investigating after body of burned woman found on Detroit's east side
  • Veterans: Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win
  • Detroit: Police seek public assistance identifying three in connection to an armed robbery
  • Free fishing: Fish without a license or Recreation Passport
  • Novi: Hepatitis A confirmed in Novi Red Lobster employee
  • WeatherSunshine emerges Sunday, temps above freezing

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • MarylandJury awards $37 million to family of woman killed in police standoff
  • Health: Other viruses cause Zika-like damage to fetuses, study finds
  • Missile alert: Emails show how US military officers dealt with false missile alert
  • Islam: Macy's decision to sell hijabs sparks debate among Muslim women

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Moscow 'laughing' at Russia investigation
  • Florida shooting: Trump slams FBI's handling of tip on Florida school shooter
  • Russia probe: Putin's 'chef' one of 13 Russians indicted
  • Pence: School safety to be top priority
  • Bill Clinton: Clinton wants to weigh in on whether to release sealed 1998 grand jury documents

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Black Panther: Film heads for blockbuster weekend
  • Music: How music saved his life
  • Gerald Ford: Play depicts Gerald Ford at University of Michigan standing up for African-American teammate
  • Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.

SPORTS:

  • Red WingsMrazek beats Predators again, Red Wings win 3-1
  • Washington Capitals: Fans removed from game for remarks aimed at black NHL player
  • NBA All Star Weekend 2018: Time, TV info, who is in the Dunk Contest this year
  • Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dog food recallProducts may have salmonella contamination
  • Pet food: PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners
  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs

