TOP STORIES Sunday, February 18, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Potholes: What to do if a pothole on a Michigan road damages your vehicle
- School shooting: At least 12 incidents involving threats, weapons at schools since Florida shooting
- Olympics: Team USA ice dancers with Michigan ties hit rink for 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang
- Detroit: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Detroit
LOCAL:
- Port Huron: 1 killed in Port Huron house fire
- Detroit: Vigil held for Detroit police officer Darren Weathers, who was killed in crash
- Keego Harbor: Vigil held after family members found dead in apparent triple murder-suicide
- Detroit's east side: Police investigating after body of burned woman found on Detroit's east side
- Veterans: Crews donate time to complete repairs on Detroit home that veteran will win
- Detroit: Police seek public assistance identifying three in connection to an armed robbery
- Free fishing: Fish without a license or Recreation Passport
- Novi: Hepatitis A confirmed in Novi Red Lobster employee
- Weather: Sunshine emerges Sunday, temps above freezing
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Maryland: Jury awards $37 million to family of woman killed in police standoff
- Health: Other viruses cause Zika-like damage to fetuses, study finds
- Missile alert: Emails show how US military officers dealt with false missile alert
- Islam: Macy's decision to sell hijabs sparks debate among Muslim women
POLITICS:
- Trump: Moscow 'laughing' at Russia investigation
- Florida shooting: Trump slams FBI's handling of tip on Florida school shooter
- Russia probe: Putin's 'chef' one of 13 Russians indicted
- Pence: School safety to be top priority
- Bill Clinton: Clinton wants to weigh in on whether to release sealed 1998 grand jury documents
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Black Panther: Film heads for blockbuster weekend
- Music: How music saved his life
- Gerald Ford: Play depicts Gerald Ford at University of Michigan standing up for African-American teammate
- Detroit Boat Show: Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel will be performing at Detroit Boat Show.
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Mrazek beats Predators again, Red Wings win 3-1
- Washington Capitals: Fans removed from game for remarks aimed at black NHL player
- NBA All Star Weekend 2018: Time, TV info, who is in the Dunk Contest this year
- Detroit Tigers: Would the Detroit Tigers be playoff contenders if they could reverse these 5 trades?
ALL 4 PETS:
- Dog food recall: Products may have salmonella contamination
- Pet food: PAWS in the D hosting pet food giveaway events to help Detroit animal owners
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
