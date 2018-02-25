TOP STORIES Sunday, February 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan roads: Driver speaks out after windshield smashed by road debris on I-696
- Detroit police: Mother of Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers questions what led to son's death
- Livonia: Boil water advisory lifted
- Missing woman: Detroit police seek help finding missing woman who suffers from dementia
LOCAL:
- Monroe County: Student, 14, arrested for making terroristic threats
- Detroit: Man dies in vacant Detroit house fire after suffering smoke inhalation, burns
- Barricaded gunman: 3 women killed during 14-hour police standoff laid to rest
- Detroit: Reward offered for information after puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit
- Weather: Wind advisory in effect as rain leaves, sun emerges
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Official calls for sheriff's removal
- School shooting: Florida shooting first responders describe moment they entered school
- Nigeria: More than 100 girls missing after raid on Nigerian school, father says
- Kentucky: Storm kills at least two people in Kentucky
POLITICS:
- Mexico: Mexico president calls off White House visit after confrontational call with Trump
- Adam Schiff: Trump calls Schiff a 'bad guy,' Democratic memo 'a nothing'
- Gun control: Republican governors want to do something on guns. But what?
- Donald Trump: Trump tweets support for arming teachers, says 'up to states'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Emma Chambers: 'Notting Hill' actress, dies at 53
- Evil Dead: Bruce Campbell talks horror and longevity of the cult classic
- Tee Grizzley: Rapper Tee Grizzley to treat nearly 300 students to private 'Black Panther' screening
- Craft beer guide: Breweries in Detroit
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Red Wings beat Canes 3-1; Zetterberg scores to tie Lindsay
- Olympics: PyeongChang Games end with closing ceremony
- MSU basketball: Miles Bridges cleared to play after being named in corruption investigation
- Norway: The secret behind Norway's Winter Olympic success
ALL 4 PETS:
- Detroit: Reward offered for information after puppy found wrapped in plastic in Detroit
- Health: Improving joint health for your pet
- Pets and kids: Benefits to raising children around pets
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
