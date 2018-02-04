TOP STORIES Sunday, February 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Super Bowl ads: Watch the best and worst Super Bowl 52 commercials
- Child porn: Authorities warn about message with video depicting child pornography spreading online
- Winter weather advisory: Snow continues to blanket southeast Michigan on Sunday
- Super Bowl: What to know
LOCAL:
- Detroit Pistons: Michigan attorney donates more than 400 Detroit Pistons jerseys to Pontiac children's organization
- Detroit: Package thief targets neighborhood on Detroit's west side
- Super Bowl Sunday: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off Michigan roads
- Traffic: Check map, closures, incidents here
- Port Huron: Port Huron man wanted in connection with missing jewelry arrested in Florida
- Southfield: Police handle barricaded situation after bullet holes found at Southfield condominiums
- Skelton brothers: New podcast about missing brothers launched
- Drunken driving: Michigan State Police increasing drunken, drugged driving patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
- Weather: Falling temps and falling snowflakes Super Bowl Sunday in the Motown area
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- South Carolina: Train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 70 hurt
- American Airlines: Violent airline passenger zip-tied on flight
- Train crashes: The deadliest US train crashes in last two decades
- Mercedes: Mercedes is launching an insane way to win a car
- Technology: Cell phone radiation study finds more questions than answers
POLITICS:
- Donald Trump: Trump tweets that memo 'totally vindicates' him in Russia probe
- Paul Ryan: Ryan deletes tweet about tax cuts after Twitter backlash
- Larry Nassar: Gillibrand wants DOJ to investigate Olympic Committee over Nassar
- Tax Cuts: Here's how much paychecks may go up this month under new tax law.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Grammys: Logic's Grammys performance tripled calls to national suicide prevention line
- Lana Del Rey: Man arrested outside Lana Del Rey concert after 'kidnapping threat'
- The Bachelor: Listed as missing, California woman found on 'The Bachelor'
- Lady Gaga: Singer cancels final tour dates due to 'severe pain'
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Huberdeau's late goal lifts Panthers over Red Wings, 3-2
- Super Bowl: Things to know
- Pistons: Pistons win again with Griffin, 111-107 over Heat
- High school basketball: Michigan high school basketball star Thomas Kithier drops lawsuit over ineligibility
- NFL: Eight elected in loaded Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 class
ALL 4 PETS:
- Pet health: Top 5 healthy habits for pets and their owners
- Detroit: Officials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home on city's west side
- Cold weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Police K-9: Donation provides bulletproof vest for Harper Woods police K-9
