TOP STORIES Sunday, February 4, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Detroit PistonsMichigan attorney donates more than 400 Detroit Pistons jerseys to Pontiac children's organization
  • DetroitPackage thief targets neighborhood on Detroit's west side
  • Super Bowl Sunday: AAA offers free Tow to Go rides to keep drunken drivers off Michigan roads
  • Traffic: Check map, closures, incidents here
  • Child pornAuthorities warn about message with video depicting child pornography spreads online
  • Port Huron: Port Huron man wanted in connection with missing jewelry arrested in Florida
  • SouthfieldPolice handle barricaded situation after bullet holes found at Southfield condominiums
  • Skelton brothers: New podcast about missing brothers launched 
  • Drunken driving: Michigan State Police increasing drunken, drugged driving patrols for Super Bowl Sunday
  • WeatherFalling temps and falling snowflakes Super Bowl Sunday in the Motown area

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • South Carolina: Train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 70 hurt
  • American Airlines: Violent airline passenger zip-tied on flight
  • Train crashes: The deadliest US train crashes in last two decades
  • Mercedes: Mercedes is launching an insane way to win a car
  • Technology: Cell phone radiation study finds more questions than answers

POLITICS:

  • Donald Trump: Trump tweets that memo 'totally vindicates' him in Russia probe
  • Paul Ryan: Ryan deletes tweet about tax cuts after Twitter backlash
  • Larry NassarGillibrand wants DOJ to investigate Olympic Committee over Nassar
  • Tax Cuts: Here's how much paychecks may go up this month under new tax law.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Grammys: Logic's Grammys performance tripled calls to national suicide prevention line
  • Lana Del Rey: Man arrested outside Lana Del Rey concert after 'kidnapping threat'
  • The Bachelor: Listed as missing, California woman found on 'The Bachelor'
  • Lady Gaga: Singer cancels final tour dates due to 'severe pain'

SPORTS:

  • Red WingsHuberdeau's late goal lifts Panthers over Red Wings, 3-2
  • Super Bowl: Things to know
  • Pistons: Pistons win again with Griffin, 111-107 over Heat
  • High school basketball: Michigan high school basketball star Thomas Kithier drops lawsuit over ineligibility
  • NFL: Eight elected in loaded Pro Football Hall of Fame 2018 class

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Pet health: Top 5 healthy habits for pets and their owners
  • Detroit: Officials rescue 15 of 17 dogs trapped inside burning home on city's west side
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs
  • Police K-9Donation provides bulletproof vest for Harper Woods police K-9

