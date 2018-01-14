TOP STORIES Sunday, January 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- NAIAS: Detroit Police Chief James Craig takes viewers under the hood of Corvettes at the NAIAS
- Missile threat: Metro Detroit residents in Hawaii react after emergency alert mistakenly sent out
- Ypsilanti: Police seeking information after woman fatally shot at apartment near Eastern Michigan
- Weather: Cold Sunday with 1-3 inches of snow possible by Monday afternoon
LOCAL:
- Auto show: Chevy kicks off North American International Auto Show 2018 with Silverado reveal in Detroit
- Plymouth: Ice sculptures fill Downtown Plymouth for annual ice festival
- Ford: All-new 2019 Ford Ranger to debut at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
- Little Caesars Arena: Detroit apartments near Little Caesars Arena to potentially receive historic designation
- Westland: Protest rally held over death of man in Westland jail 4 hours after arrest
- NAIAS: Detroit Police Chief James Craig takes viewers under the hood of Corvettes at the NAIAS
- Ford: All-new 2019 Ford Ranger to debut at North American International Auto Show in Detroit
- Ypsilanti: Police seeking information after woman fatally shot at apartment near Eastern Michigan
- Sterling Heights: Thieves break into more than 40 dealership Jeeps in Sterling Heights, steal 26 radios
- Inkster: Inkster police collecting get-well cards after Birdman hit by vehicle
- Weather: Cold Sunday with 1-3 inches of snow possible by Monday afternoon
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: Officials say 'ballistic missile threat' emergency alert was mistake
- California: 'Swatting' suspect faces manslaughter charge in fatal shooting by police
- Greyhound bus: Reports of armed man on Greyhound bus spur police chase, arrest
- Hepatitis A: Nationwide shortage of hepatitis A vaccine
- MLK: History of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
POLITICS:
- President Trump: White House attacks WSJ over Trump interview
- Michigan: Here's what Michigan lawmakers plan to work on in 2018
- Africa: African Union, African UN envoys demand Trump apology
- Sex abuse: Ex-Idaho lawmaker kills himself amid sex abuse investigation
- Trump: Report: Trump lawyer arranged payment for porn star's silence
- NAACP: NAACP president on Trump: 'We know he's a racist'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- SNL: Bill Murray debuts his Steve Bannon on 'SNL'
- Mark Wahlberg: Wahlberg says he'll donate $1.5 million in Michelle Williams' name
- Bill Cosby: Chris Matthews apologizes for making joke about 'Bill Cosby pill'
- Media: Viacom, CBS up amid merger discussions
SPORTS:
- Lions: Report: Patriots DC Matt Patricia likely to become Detroit Lions head coach
- Pistons: Bulls top Pistons 107-105 in Zach LaVine's return
- College basketball: Wagner scores 27, Michigan beats No. 4 Michigan State 82-72
- Red Wings: Malkin powers Penguins past Red Wings 4-1
ALL 4 PETS:
- Training: Tips for training your pet
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.