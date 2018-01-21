TOP STORIES Sunday, January 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Most wanted: US Marshals seeking man wanted for raping child, fleeing Detroit 10 years ago
- Government shutdown: Shutdown impacts Michigan military members, Metro Airport workers
- Sgt. Collin Rose: Missing dog belonging to family of fallen Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose found
- Oprah: Oprah Winfrey spotted enjoying west Michigan brewery
LOCAL:
- Detroit's west side: Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run on Detroit's west side
- Pedestrian hit: Pedestrian struck crossing busy street on Detroit's west side
- MSU: Michigan State University board of trustees member calls for school president to resign
- Detroit's east side: Woman shot while walking on sidewalk on Detroit's east side
- Sumpter Township: Michigan mother, boyfriend arraigned on murder charges in death of 4-year-old girl
- Larry Nassar: Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks at Larry Nassar sentencing
- Auto show: What you need to know
- Most wanted: US Marshals seeking man wanted for raping child, fleeing Detroit 10 years ago
- Government shutdown: Shutdown impacts Michigan military members, Metro Airport workers
- Sgt. Collin Rose: Missing dog belonging to family of fallen Wayne State police Sgt. Collin Rose found
- Oprah: Oprah Winfrey spotted enjoying west Michigan brewery
- Weather: Relatively mild with rain possible Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- California: Body of Montecito woman found, brings mudslide death toll to 21
- Women's March: Global female empowerment marches enter second day
- North Korea: How the seizure of a US spy ship by North Korea nearly sparked nuclear war
- Military: USAA offers military members no-interest loans during the shutdown
POLITICS:
- Pence: Immigration talks over until government reopens
- Government shutdown: White House targets filibuster as shutdown enters day 2
- Immigration: Trump campaign releases ad tying Democrats to murders by illegal immigrants
- Fannie Mae: Employee sues Fannie Mae, saying she was hired for IT but boss required sex
- Trump: What Trump was saying during the last government shutdown
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Fredo Santana: Rapper Fredo Santana, 27, dies in Los Angeles
- Women's March: Viola Davis speaks to 'Me too' moment at LA Women's March
- Tom Petty: Tom Petty died of accidental drug overdose
- Reality TV: TV crew allegedly tried to sneak fake bomb past airport security
SPORTS:
- Red Wings: Hurricanes beat Red Wings 3-1
- Winter Olympics: Meet the Russian Winter Olympians fighting to clear their names
- Skiing: German skier pulls off surprise win in classic Kitzbuhel downhill
- Tom Brady: Brady on injured hand: 'I'm not talking about it'
- Pinckney: Snowboarding star hopes to make U.S. Olympic team.
- Super Bowl: Minneapolis police prepare for Super Bowl.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
- Dog food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.