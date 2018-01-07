News

TOP STORIES Sunday, January 7, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
Headline Goes Here

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DetroitLandlord fires shots at home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants
  • QlineDetroit's Qline out of service due to water main break, icy tracks
  • iPhone batteriesDo users really need a new iPhone battery after Apple's intentional slow-down?
  • Armed robberies: Detroit police investigating after 3 armed robberies on city's east side

LOCAL

  • PontiacPontiac man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles while riding bike
  • West Michigan: Bodies of man, adult daughter found in cold Michigan home
  • Armed robberies: Detroit police investigating after 3 armed robberies on city's east side
  • DetroitLandlord fires shots at home on Detroit's east side while trying to evict tenants
  • QlineDetroit's Qline out of service due to water main break, icy tracks
  • NAIAS: A New Detroit prepares to greet automotive press at North American International Auto Show
  • Detroit: City seeking volunteers to help look for homeless during extreme weather conditions
  • Southfield: Residents of Southfield's Sapphire Apartments forced to leave home after pipe bursts
  • Davontae Sanford: Cleared of 4 murders after years in prison, Sanford gets $408,000 from Michigan
  • Dearborn: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit celebrates record number of cat, dog adoptions
  • WeatherChance of snow as big chill ends

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • WeatherEast Coast brrraces for more chill
  • Indiana: Northwestern Indiana city gets 25 inches of snow in 3 days
  • JonBenét Ramsey: Judge allows lawsuit against CBS by brother of JonBenét Ramsey to proceed
  • Las Vegas massacre: Staff interacted with Las Vegas shooter 10-plus times before massacre
  • NASA: Legendary astronaut, moonwalker John Young has died
  • Store closings: Sears, Kmart closing another 103 stores

POLITICS:

  • 'Fire and Fury': Publisher rushing to print more books
  • DACA: Trump reiterates he wants DACA as long as it comes with border wall
  • Robert MuellerTrump appears to say he's willing to meet with Mueller's team
  • Donald TrumpTrump: I'm a 'very stable genius'
  • Border wallTrump asks for $33B for border, including $18B for wall

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Golden Globes: How, when and why to watch
  • Jerry Van Dyke: Actor and younger brother of Dick dies at 86
  • Melissa Rivers: Seth Meyers must tackle sexual harassment at Golden Globes
  • Paul Haggis: 4 women accuse Oscar winner Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct, rape
  • David Letterman: Barack Obama will be the first guest on David Letterman's new Netflix show

SPORTS:

  • Olympics: Men's nominations for 2018 U.S Olympic Figure Skating Team announced
  • Figure skatingNathan Chen wins 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships in California
  • Pistons: Drummond-less Pistons hold off Harden-less Rockets 108-101
  • College football: Everything you need to know about the College Football Playoff Championships 2018 

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Dearborn: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit celebrates record number of cat, dog adoptions
  • Puppies: Dearborn firefighters find, rescue 6 adorable German Shepherd puppies while responding to fire
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet
  • Cold weatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.