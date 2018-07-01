TOP STORIES Sunday, July 1, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Travel: Where does Michigan's 'Up North' begin? Here's what Michiganders think
- Detroit: 'Detroit: Comeback City' explores city's rise, fall and rebirth through Michigan Central Station
- Van Buren Twp.: Man killed after car, motorcycle collide on Belleville Road, I-94 Service Drive in Van Buren Twp.
- Troy: Missing parrot lands on man's shoulder at gas station in Troy
LOCAL:
- Cooling centers: Cooling centers open in Detroit this weekend to give relief from extreme heat
- Detroit: Authorities pull teenager from Detroit River
- Missing man: Detroit police searching for missing 65-year-old man
- Novi: Local 4's Larry Spruill goes for a wild monster truck ride at Stars and Stripes Festival
- Auto insurance: Court rules for driver in fall at Michigan car wash
- Macomb County: Woman angry about order allegedly bites part of Mount Clemens restaurant owner's ear off
- I-75: SB I-75 closure extending to Livernois in Detroit this weekend
- Detroit's east side: Man armed with machine gun carjacks van on Detroit's east side
- Education: New Michigan education budget could mean looming school closures
- Weather: Still sweltering Sunday with high heat, humidity
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Japan: Japanese rocket test fails almost immediately, explodes after liftoff
- Puerto Rico: Thousands of Puerto Ricans won't lose FEMA housing just yet
- India: 40 dead after overcrowded bus plunges into gorge in India
- Idaho: Nine stabbed at Idaho apartment complex
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Coast-to-coast protests denounce Trump immigration policies
- Trump: Says he didn't pressure House GOP on immigration bill
- Maxine Waters: Waters scolds Trump at immigration rally: 'How dare you?'
- Denying service: Here's why some businesses can deny you service - but others can't
- Lawsuit: ICE agent told immigrant mom 'Happy Mother's Day'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- WWE: Former pro wrestler Matt Cappotelli, 38, dies after battle with brain cancer
- John Legend: Legend urges protesters to stay involved
- Immigration: America Ferrera and Alicia Keys read letters from families of detained children
- Morrissey: Singer postpones European tour dates amid dispute over racism claims
- Netflix: Best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix
SPORTS:
- Baseball: By the numbers: Detroit Tigers 11-game losing streak
- Tigers: Smoak hits HR in 9th, Blue Jays hand Tigers 11th loss in row
- World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup ends as Uruguay beats Portugal
- Red Wings: Team to keep D Mike Green, add G Bernier, considering Vanek
ALL 4 PETS:
- Fireworks: Products, tips and tricks to calm your pet during fireworks
- Cats: Solutions for cat lovers in tight quarters
- Weather safety: How to keep your pet cool in the extreme summer heat
