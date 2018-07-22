TOP STORIES Sunday, July 22, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Food recalls: These foods linked to ongoing outbreaks might make you sick
- Faster Horses: Festival offers concertgoers who clean their campsites the chance to win 2019 passes
- Detroit: Cameras capture men robbing Vietnam veteran at gunpoint at Detroit home
- Trader Joe's standoff: Armed standoff at Los Angeles Trader Joe's: 1 dead
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Teen pedestrian killed in 2-car collision on Detroit's northeast side
- Missing man: Detroit police search for 65-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia
- Back-to-school: Cass Tech grad, NFL player Joe Barksdale helps Detroit children with backpack giveaway
- Plane crash: Michigan pilot killed in Wisconsin plane crash
- Kalamazoo: Detroit woman arrested outside Kalamazoo for DWI with children in car
- Detroit's west side: Shots fired after truck stolen from Westside Detroit used car dealership
- Faster Horses: Photos from day 2 of country music fest
- Scam: 24 sentenced in multimillion dollar India-based call center scam targeting US residents
- Child abuse: Michigan mother facing charges after 2-month-old baby suffers brain bleeds, possible skull fracture
- Beacon Park: Detroit's Beacon Park celebrates 1 year birthday with weekend bash
- Michigan-made: 2 Michigan beers make list of best IPAs in America
- Weather: Additional needed rain coming Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Chicago: Coast Guard suspends search for missing sailor on Lake Michigan
- Dallas: Police officer killed during funeral procession for another officer
- Missouri: Duck boat accident survivor mourns her 9 relatives who drowned
- Texas: Passengers survive WWII-era plane crash in Texas
- Maryland: Man accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted
POLITICS:
- NRA: NRA, 2nd Amendment Foundation sue city of Seattle
- Supreme Court: Kavanaugh describes how he was chosen as Supreme Court nominee
- Christopher Sharpley: CIA watchdog withdraws nomination after allegations of retaliation
- NFL protests: Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Music: How to win passes to Faster Horses 2019 at this year's festival
- Prince George: New photo of Prince George released to mark his 5th birthday
- Stephen King: Series 'Castle Rock' doesn't scare up much interest
- Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis shares sweet moment with Comic-Con fan
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Iglesias drives in 4 as Fiers, Tigers blank Red Sox 5-0
- Rugby: Black Ferns beat France to win women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
- Olympics: Tokyo 2020 Olympic Mascots introduced
- NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks
ALL 4 PETS:
- Farmington: Fido Festival is designed for dogs
- Grooming: Safety tips for grooming your pet
- Heat: Tips for keeping your cat cool in warm weather
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.