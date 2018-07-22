TOP STORIES Sunday, July 22, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Food recalls: These foods linked to ongoing outbreaks might make you sick
  • Faster Horses: Festival offers concertgoers who clean their campsites the chance to win 2019 passes
  • Detroit: Cameras capture men robbing Vietnam veteran at gunpoint at Detroit home
  • Trader Joe's standoff: Armed standoff at Los Angeles Trader Joe's: 1 dead

LOCAL

  • DetroitTeen pedestrian killed in 2-car collision on Detroit's northeast side
  • Missing man: Detroit police search for 65-year-old man suffering from schizophrenia
  • Back-to-schoolCass Tech grad, NFL player Joe Barksdale helps Detroit children with backpack giveaway
  • Plane crashMichigan pilot killed in Wisconsin plane crash
  • KalamazooDetroit woman arrested outside Kalamazoo for DWI with children in car
  • Detroit's west sideShots fired after truck stolen from Westside Detroit used car dealership
  • Faster Horses: Photos from day 2 of country music fest
  • Scam24 sentenced in multimillion dollar India-based call center scam targeting US residents
  • Child abuse: Michigan mother facing charges after 2-month-old baby suffers brain bleeds, possible skull fracture
  • Beacon Park: Detroit's Beacon Park celebrates 1 year birthday with weekend bash
  • Michigan-made: 2 Michigan beers make list of best IPAs in America
  • WeatherAdditional needed rain coming Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • ChicagoCoast Guard suspends search for missing sailor on Lake Michigan
  • Dallas: Police officer killed during funeral procession for another officer
  • Missouri: Duck boat accident survivor mourns her 9 relatives who drowned
  • Texas: Passengers survive WWII-era plane crash in Texas
  • MarylandMan accused of carrying out shooting at Maryland newspaper indicted

POLITICS:

  • NRA: NRA, 2nd Amendment Foundation sue city of Seattle
  • Supreme Court: Kavanaugh describes how he was chosen as Supreme Court nominee
  • Christopher Sharpley: CIA watchdog withdraws nomination after allegations of retaliation
  • NFL protests: Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Music: How to win passes to Faster Horses 2019 at this year's festival
  • Prince GeorgeNew photo of Prince George released to mark his 5th birthday
  • Stephen King: Series 'Castle Rock' doesn't scare up much interest
  • HalloweenJamie Lee Curtis shares sweet moment with Comic-Con fan

SPORTS:

  • TigersIglesias drives in 4 as Fiers, Tigers blank Red Sox 5-0
  • RugbyBlack Ferns beat France to win women's Rugby World Cup Sevens
  • OlympicsTokyo 2020 Olympic Mascots introduced
  • NFL: Anthem policy shelved amid Players Association talks

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Farmington: Fido Festival is designed for dogs
  • Grooming: Safety tips for grooming your pet
  • HeatTips for keeping your cat cool in warm weather
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

