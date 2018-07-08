TOP STORIES Sunday, July 8, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Thai cave rescue: What we know so far
- Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity
- Detroit: Detroit party promoter killed in crash on 7 Mile Road
- Dearborn: 1 dead after flames engulf vehicle on Southfield Freeway ramp
LOCAL:
- Hazel Park: Police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck man on I-75
- Detroit: Baby dies after falling into flooded basement on Detroit's west side
- Mount Clemens: Suspect wanted in fatal block party shooting in Mount Clemens arrested outside Chicago
- MSU: Journalism student wins $10,000 Nikon visual arts scholarship
- Grand Rapids: Founders beer lands spot on Thrillist list of 25 beers that changed America
- Boblo Island: Former boat captain shares memories as he battles flames that destroyed historic vessel
- Macomb County: Race to replace Karen Spranger gets heated
- Royal Oak: 2018 Michigan Rib Fest features Round 2 of Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill vs. monster truck
- Weather: Fantastic weather continues Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Thailand: Navy SEALS say 4 soccer team members have been taken out of cave
- Chicago: Girl dies after being caught in rip current in Lake Michigan
- Tariffs: US soybean farmers say China tariffs could result in 'serious damage'
- Terror attacks: Iran executes eight men over last year's terror attacks in Tehran
POLITICS:
- Navy: US destroyers sailed through Taiwan Strait
- Russia investigation: How Trump's former lawyer evolved on dealing with Mueller
- GOP candidate: 'Outside of Western civilization, there is only barbarism'
- North Korea: Mike Pompeo dismisses North Korea's 'gangster' comments, says talks are going well
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Craft beer: Celebrate Michigan Craft Beer Month at a festival this July
- Spider-Man: Stephen Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, dead at 90
- Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery on her honeymoon
- Elvis Costello: Singer cancels tour dates to recover from cancer surgery
- Zac Efron: Actor's dreadlocks stir debate
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Outfielder JaCoby Jones robs home run from Rangers' Adrian Beltre
- Hockey: Red Wings re-sign Athanasiou to 2-year contract
- Tigers: Tigers chase Hamels in 7-run first, beat Rangers 7-2
- UFC: Dana White confirms Brock Lesnar will make UFC comeback soon
- Softball: Canada tournament benches girls on boys' softball team
ALL 4 PETS:
- Cats: Keeping cats safe with the Catch and Release program
- Royal Oak: Firefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.