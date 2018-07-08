TOP STORIES Sunday, July 8, 2018

News

  • Thai cave rescueWhat we know so far
  • Defenders: Michigan State Police attempt to identify Metro Detroit woman who doesn't remember her identity
  • DetroitDetroit party promoter killed in crash on 7 Mile Road
  • Dearborn: 1 dead after flames engulf vehicle on Southfield Freeway ramp

  • Hazel Park: Police seeking hit-and-run driver who struck man on I-75 
  • DetroitBaby dies after falling into flooded basement on Detroit's west side
  • Mount Clemens: Suspect wanted in fatal block party shooting in Mount Clemens arrested outside Chicago
  • MSU: Journalism student wins $10,000 Nikon visual arts scholarship
  • Grand Rapids: Founders beer lands spot on Thrillist list of 25 beers that changed America
  • Boblo Island: Former boat captain shares memories as he battles flames that destroyed historic vessel
  • Macomb CountyRace to replace Karen Spranger gets heated
  • Royal Oak: 2018 Michigan Rib Fest features Round 2 of Local 4 reporter Larry Spruill vs. monster truck
  • WeatherFantastic weather continues Sunday

  • Thailand: Navy SEALS say 4 soccer team members have been taken out of cave
  • Chicago: Girl dies after being caught in rip current in Lake Michigan
  • Tariffs: US soybean farmers say China tariffs could result in 'serious damage'
  • Terror attacks: Iran executes eight men over last year's terror attacks in Tehran

  • Navy: US destroyers sailed through Taiwan Strait
  • Russia investigationHow Trump's former lawyer evolved on dealing with Mueller
  • GOP candidate: 'Outside of Western civilization, there is only barbarism'
  • North Korea: Mike Pompeo dismisses North Korea's 'gangster' comments, says talks are going well

  • Craft beerCelebrate Michigan Craft Beer Month at a festival this July
  • Spider-ManStephen Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, dead at 90
  • Big Bang Theory: Kaley Cuoco undergoes shoulder surgery on her honeymoon
  • Elvis Costello: Singer cancels tour dates to recover from cancer surgery
  • Zac Efron: Actor's dreadlocks stir debate

  • Detroit TigersOutfielder JaCoby Jones robs home run from Rangers' Adrian Beltre
  • Hockey: Red Wings re-sign Athanasiou to 2-year contract
  • Tigers: Tigers chase Hamels in 7-run first, beat Rangers 7-2
  • UFC: Dana White confirms Brock Lesnar will make UFC comeback soon
  • Softball: Canada tournament benches girls on boys' softball team

  • CatsKeeping cats safe with the Catch and Release program
  • Royal OakFirefighters use pet oxygen masks to treat cats after Royal Oak house fire
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

