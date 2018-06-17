TOP STORIES Sunday, June 17, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Central StationFord shares peek at plans for Michigan Central Station, Corktown
  • Detroit: Police Chief Craig responds after police lose track of woman's stolen car
  • Ypsilanti: 19-year-old woman found dead at Ypsilanti apartment complex
  • WeatherHeat advisory for Father's Day Sunday

LOCAL

  • Fatal crash: 22-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal collision on I-75 in construction zone in Detroit
  • Corktown: Ford to offer tours inside Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station
  • FoodMichigan Buffalo Wild Wings locations offer BOGO boneless wings, $1.50 pints starting Father's Day
  • I-75 crashWitnesses describe fatal pileup on I-75 near Dix Toledo Highway
  • Detroit's east sideMan shot in head while leaving block party on Detroit's east side
  • Fishing: Michigan angler breaks fishing record with 46-pound black buffalo catch
  • Canton: Health issues don't stop Canton teenager from playing soccer
  • Detroit Music Weekend: Big crowds hit downtown for Detroit Music Weekend
  • Detroit's west side: Argument turns violent in Detroit nonfatal double shooting
  • WeatherHeat advisory for Father's Day Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New Jersey: Suspect killed, 20 injured in New Jersey art festival shooting
  • New Mexico: Authorities say a guard helped New Mexico prison escapees
  • Georgia: Woman killed rabid bobcat with bare hands
  • Country name: Greece, Macedonia sign agreement on name change
  • Florida: 4 children in Orlando standoff were killed as they slept, police say
  • College: Faked rejection letter leads to $265,000 in damages

POLITICS:

  • Giuliani: Trump not issuing Russia investigation pardons during probe
  • Donald Trump: Trump to headline Nevada political fundraiser
  • Immigration: Democratic lawmakers to visit immigration centers in South Texas
  • VietnamAmerican student detained in Vietnam after protests

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Incredibles 2: Film shatters animation box office record
  • Blues Brothers: Matt 'Guitar' Murphy, Blues Brothers guitarist, dead at 88
  • Linkin Park: Mike Shinoda's 'Post Traumatic' shows raw look at grieving process after Chester Bennington's death
  • Seth Meyers: Comedian says if Trump stopped giving comedians material, they'd move on
  • New music: Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
  • Kim KardashianKim for President? 'Never say never,' says Kardashian West
  • Time WarnerTime Warner unveils its new name: WarnerMedia

SPORTS:

  • Detroit TigersCastellanos powers Tigers past White Sox 7-5
  • Green Bay Packers: College will offer Green Bay Packers history course
  • World CupAleksandar Kolarov's stunning free kick gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica
  • Detroit Red Wings: Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

