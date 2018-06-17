TOP STORIES Sunday, June 17, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Central Station: Ford shares peek at plans for Michigan Central Station, Corktown
- Detroit: Police Chief Craig responds after police lose track of woman's stolen car
- Ypsilanti: 19-year-old woman found dead at Ypsilanti apartment complex
- Weather: Heat advisory for Father's Day Sunday
LOCAL:
- Fatal crash: 22-year-old woman charged in connection with fatal collision on I-75 in construction zone in Detroit
- Corktown: Ford to offer tours inside Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station
- Food: Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings locations offer BOGO boneless wings, $1.50 pints starting Father's Day
- I-75 crash: Witnesses describe fatal pileup on I-75 near Dix Toledo Highway
- Detroit's east side: Man shot in head while leaving block party on Detroit's east side
- Fishing: Michigan angler breaks fishing record with 46-pound black buffalo catch
- Canton: Health issues don't stop Canton teenager from playing soccer
- Detroit Music Weekend: Big crowds hit downtown for Detroit Music Weekend
- Detroit's west side: Argument turns violent in Detroit nonfatal double shooting
- Weather: Heat advisory for Father's Day Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New Jersey: Suspect killed, 20 injured in New Jersey art festival shooting
- New Mexico: Authorities say a guard helped New Mexico prison escapees
- Georgia: Woman killed rabid bobcat with bare hands
- Country name: Greece, Macedonia sign agreement on name change
- Florida: 4 children in Orlando standoff were killed as they slept, police say
- College: Faked rejection letter leads to $265,000 in damages
POLITICS:
- Giuliani: Trump not issuing Russia investigation pardons during probe
- Donald Trump: Trump to headline Nevada political fundraiser
- Immigration: Democratic lawmakers to visit immigration centers in South Texas
- Vietnam: American student detained in Vietnam after protests
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Incredibles 2: Film shatters animation box office record
- Blues Brothers: Matt 'Guitar' Murphy, Blues Brothers guitarist, dead at 88
- Linkin Park: Mike Shinoda's 'Post Traumatic' shows raw look at grieving process after Chester Bennington's death
- Seth Meyers: Comedian says if Trump stopped giving comedians material, they'd move on
- New music: Beyoncé and Jay-Z drop joint album
- Kim Kardashian: Kim for President? 'Never say never,' says Kardashian West
- Time Warner: Time Warner unveils its new name: WarnerMedia
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Castellanos powers Tigers past White Sox 7-5
- Green Bay Packers: College will offer Green Bay Packers history course
- World Cup: Aleksandar Kolarov's stunning free kick gives Serbia victory over Costa Rica
- Detroit Red Wings: Here is the Red Wings 2018-19 preseason schedule
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.