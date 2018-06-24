TOP STORIES Sunday, June 24, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's west side: Teen couple walking home from work hit, killed by driver in Detroit
- Michigan Central Station: Video shows Ford's vision for Detroit's MCS, Corktown neighborhood
- Endangered Missing Advisory: Mother receives text asking for ransom for return of Ypsilanti teen
- River Days: Everything happening on the last day of 2018 GM River Days along the Detroit Riverfront
LOCAL:
- Wayne County: Radioactively contaminated soil from Ohio headed to Wayne County landfill
- Detroit: 'Detroit: Comeback City' trailer focuses on city's fall, resurgence
- Eastpointe: Take a sugar-filled trip back in time at Rogers Bulk Candy in Eastpointe
- Hit-and-run: Search on for driver after man riding motorized bike killed on Detroit's west side
- Train station: Nuns from Dominican Sisters of Mary in Ann Arbor perform at Michigan Central Station
- Livonia: 45-year-old Westland man leads police on chase, crashes into woman in Livonia
- Lake Orion: Police seeking Ohio man who allegedly assaulted Lake Orion resident with baseball bat
- Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
- Weather: Perfect for the Fireworks! But…major heat wave on the horizon
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- San Diego: Two San Diego police officers shot while responding to call
- New England: Border patrol agents check citizenship on New England highways
- Plane crash: US Navy identifies pilot killed in plane crash
- MacBook: Apple to repair butterfly keyboards on select MacBooks and MacBook Pros for free
- Korean War: 68 years after the Korean War, US families still search for closure
POLITICS:
- Mike Huckabee: Huckabee accused of bigotry and racism
- Stephen Miller: How Miller rose to power
- FBI: FBI updates House GOP on document requests
- Immigration: DHS employees warned about safety amid family separations backlash
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Big Sean: More than music: Why Big Sean is vital to the city of Detroit
- Netflix: Top Netflix executive is out after using the N-word
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Film crosses $700 million at global box office
- Tom Arnold: What's behind Tom Arnold's bizarre anti-Trump media blitz?
SPORTS:
- Detroit Tigers: Bauer strikes out 11 as Indians defeat Tigers 4-1
- Detroit Red Wings: Team selects 18-year-old Filip Zadina with 6th overall pick in NHL Draft
- Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
- World Cup: Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz subjected to racist abuse
ALL 4 PETS:
- Fireworks: Products, tips and tricks to calm your pet during fireworks
- Dog saves child: Police credit dog for saving missing Michigan toddler
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
