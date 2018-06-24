News

TOP STORIES Sunday, June 24, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Wayne CountyRadioactively contaminated soil from Ohio headed to Wayne County landfill
  • Detroit: 'Detroit: Comeback City' trailer focuses on city's fall, resurgence
  • Eastpointe: Take a sugar-filled trip back in time at Rogers Bulk Candy in Eastpointe
  • Hit-and-runSearch on for driver after man riding motorized bike killed on Detroit's west side
  • Train station: Nuns from Dominican Sisters of Mary in Ann Arbor perform at Michigan Central Station
  • Livonia: 45-year-old Westland man leads police on chase, crashes into woman in Livonia
  • Lake OrionPolice seeking Ohio man who allegedly assaulted Lake Orion resident with baseball bat
  • Westland: Wayne County sells 'haunted' Eloise complex to developers for $1
  • WeatherPerfect for the Fireworks! But…major heat wave on the horizon

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • San DiegoTwo San Diego police officers shot while responding to call
  • New England: Border patrol agents check citizenship on New England highways
  • Plane crash: US Navy identifies pilot killed in plane crash
  • MacBook: Apple to repair butterfly keyboards on select MacBooks and MacBook Pros for free
  • Korean War: 68 years after the Korean War, US families still search for closure

POLITICS:

  • Mike Huckabee: Huckabee accused of bigotry and racism
  • Stephen MillerHow Miller rose to power
  • FBIFBI updates House GOP on document requests
  • Immigration: DHS employees warned about safety amid family separations backlash

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Big Sean: More than music: Why Big Sean is vital to the city of Detroit
  • Netflix: Top Netflix executive is out after using the N-word
  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Film crosses $700 million at global box office
  • Tom Arnold: What's behind Tom Arnold's bizarre anti-Trump media blitz?

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Tigers: Bauer strikes out 11 as Indians defeat Tigers 4-1
  • Detroit Red Wings: Team selects 18-year-old Filip Zadina with 6th overall pick in NHL Draft
  • Detroit Pistons: Pistons draft Miami's Brown, trade for Creighton's Thomas.
  • World Cup: Sweden's Jimmy Durmaz subjected to racist abuse

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Fireworks: Products, tips and tricks to calm your pet during fireworks
  • Dog saves childPolice credit dog for saving missing Michigan toddler
  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

