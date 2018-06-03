TOP STORIES Sunday, June 3, 2018

News

4 TO KNOW: 

  • DetroitSon of Detroit police officer killed in shooting
  • Phishing scamMichigan county official quits after mistakenly wiring $50K overseas
  • Detroit MetroDog dies during Delta Air Lines flight layover at Detroit Metro Airport
  • Caesars Windsor: Tentative agreement reached for Caesars Windsor strike resolution

LOCAL

  • Detroit's west side: 1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side
  • Lake Erie: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking sailboat in Lake Erie
  • TroyThieves smash car windows at Troy condominium complex
  • Hamtramck: Mutilated Hamtramck dog finds new loving home
  • Southfield: Free forum in Southfield to provide information for military veterans
  • DetroitChurch on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it
  • MGM Grand: Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room
  • Wyandotte: Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive
  • Ann Arbor: Divers find body of 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into Huron River from railroad overpass
  • WaterfordMan steals tablet from shopping cart, walks out of Waterford Township store
  • WeatherShowers arrive Sunday morning

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Ford: Ford dropped cars but it's keeping the Mustang. Here's why
  • Mount Kilauea: Is there an end in sight?
  • Maine: Woman drives car onto baseball field, kills man
  • Yosemite: Two climbers fall to their deaths at Yosemite National Park
  • CaliforniaCalifornia's largest wildfire is finally out

POLITICS:

  • Tariffs: Canadian official Chrystia Freeland calls Trump tariffs insulting
  • Giuliani: Trump doesn't intend to pardon himself, but 'probably' can
  • Ramadan: Trump to host Ramadan dinner
  • Trade: China warns U.S. that tariffs will kill any chance of trade benefits
  • Virginia: GOP chooses replacement for 5th district nominee

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Samantha Bee: Bee to address vulgar comment on her show
  • Benedict Cumberbatch: Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers
  • Joy Reid: MSNBC's Joy Reid does not address newest controversy on air
  • Roseanne: ABC considering a version of 'Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr
  • Spotify: Spotify reverses artist conduct policy

SPORTS:

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

