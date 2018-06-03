TOP STORIES Sunday, June 3, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Son of Detroit police officer killed in shooting
- Phishing scam: Michigan county official quits after mistakenly wiring $50K overseas
- Detroit Metro: Dog dies during Delta Air Lines flight layover at Detroit Metro Airport
- Caesars Windsor: Tentative agreement reached for Caesars Windsor strike resolution
LOCAL:
- Detroit's west side: 1 woman dead, 1 in critical condition after shooting on Detroit's west side
- Lake Erie: Coast Guard rescues 3 people from sinking sailboat in Lake Erie
- Troy: Thieves smash car windows at Troy condominium complex
- Hamtramck: Mutilated Hamtramck dog finds new loving home
- Southfield: Free forum in Southfield to provide information for military veterans
- Detroit: Church on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it
- MGM Grand: Man charged in fatal assault of girlfriend found dead in MGM Grand Detroit hotel room
- Wyandotte: Man with 52 license suspensions tells Wyandotte police a license is not legally needed to drive
- Ann Arbor: Divers find body of 35-year-old Ann Arbor man who jumped into Huron River from railroad overpass
- Waterford: Man steals tablet from shopping cart, walks out of Waterford Township store
- Weather: Showers arrive Sunday morning
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Ford: Ford dropped cars but it's keeping the Mustang. Here's why
- Mount Kilauea: Is there an end in sight?
- Maine: Woman drives car onto baseball field, kills man
- Yosemite: Two climbers fall to their deaths at Yosemite National Park
- California: California's largest wildfire is finally out
POLITICS:
- Tariffs: Canadian official Chrystia Freeland calls Trump tariffs insulting
- Giuliani: Trump doesn't intend to pardon himself, but 'probably' can
- Ramadan: Trump to host Ramadan dinner
- Trade: China warns U.S. that tariffs will kill any chance of trade benefits
- Virginia: GOP chooses replacement for 5th district nominee
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Samantha Bee: Bee to address vulgar comment on her show
- Benedict Cumberbatch: Cumberbatch saves cyclist from muggers
- Joy Reid: MSNBC's Joy Reid does not address newest controversy on air
- Roseanne: ABC considering a version of 'Roseanne' without Roseanne Barr
- Spotify: Spotify reverses artist conduct policy
SPORTS:
- MLB All-Star game: You can now vote for your favorite Detroit Tiger for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game
- Detroit Tigers: Tigers score three in the eighth to beat Blue Jays 7-4
- Stanley Cup Final: Capitals best Golden Knights 3-1 in Game 3
- Detroit Grand Prix: Here's the full schedule, ticket info.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.