TOP STORIES Sunday, March 11, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth
4 TO KNOW: 

  • Ann ArborMan missing from Ypsilanti Township found dead in Ann Arbor Township
  • Detroit: Body of missing Detroit man found in home that caught fire on city's west side
  • Troy: City manager charged after allegedly assaulting woman in Clawson
  • WeatherGet ready for some Sunday sunshine! 

LOCAL

  • Troy: Police propose deal on Twitter: 'If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat'
  • Detroit: Legendary Harpos Concert Theatre to showcase local music at Homegrown Fridays shows
  • VeteransReunite the Fight organization aims to reunite veterans in Michigan with those they served with
  • Michigan Humane Society: MHS reminds residents to report animal cruelty in Detroit
  • Eastpointe: Three children dead after early morning house fire in Eastpointe
  • Midtown: Detroit police release video of person of interest in connection with sexual assault of girl, 5
  • WestlandReward offered for information regarding abused, mutilated cat found in Westland
  • WoodhavenTaylor couple dead after suspected murder-suicide outside Woodhaven business
  • Community: 14 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Parkland shooting: When tragedy struck, athletes stepped up for a Florida high school
  • Amazon: Kansas City mayor: 'I haven't shed a tear' over Amazon HQ2 bid
  • California hostage situationVictims of California veterans home shooting lived 'to serve others'
  • California: Oakland coffee shop says it's keeping the peace by not serving cops

POLITICS:

  • Donald Trump: Trump again questions Maxine Waters' intelligence, says she's 'very low IQ'
  • 2020 election: Trump: 2020 slogan will be 'Keep America Great!'
  • Elizabeth Warren: Sen. Warren says she isn't running for president in 2020
  • Ethics report: White House scolds Cabinet officials after embarrassing ethics reports

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Black Panther: Film to cross $1B worldwide
  • New music: Detroit instrumental rock band Man Mountain set to release debut full-length album March 16
  • Toys: Barbie and other Toy Hall of Fame inductees

SPORTS:

  • Figure skating: Longtime US figure skating coach suspended by USOC
  • Golf: Tiger Woods briefly grabs lead at Valspar
  • NCAAWhat seed will Michigan basketball get in the NCAA Tournament?
  • NFL Mock Draft: First round predictions for every team.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Animal welfare: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit raising funds for new animal shelter
  • Accessories: Tips for purchasing pet accessories
  • First petThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

