TOP STORIES Sunday, March 18, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

  • Michigan basketball: Jordan Poole drills insane buzzer-beater to send Michigan basketball to Sweet 16
  • SonySony paying up to $65 to people who purchased the original PlayStation 3
  • Ann Arbor: University of Michigan alumna discovers her African-American roots
  • Weather: Gorgeous, mild Sunday in Detroit

  • Paralympics: Michigan skier hits slopes, wins bronze at PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games
  • School threat'Demonic' student faces terrorism charge after L'Anse Creuse High School threat
  • I-94 closure: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit
  • DetroitCrews battle fire at Detroit apartment near Highland Park border
  • MacombEarly childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding
  • Detroit shooting: Detroit police seek assistance in identifying 5 persons of interest in fatal shooting
  • Troy: Maple Syrup Days ends today at Stage Nature Center in Troy
  • Toys 'R' Us: Your Toys 'R' Us closing questions answered
  • Facebook: Massachusetts AG to investigate Facebook, Cambridge Analytica
  • Lottery: Powerball jackpot ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania
  • Pennsylvania: Man and teen found in Mexico almost 2 weeks after they went missing

  • NBC poll: New NBC News, WSJ poll finds Democrats hold 10 percent advantage for 2018 midterm elections
  • North Korea: North Korea, US representatives to meet in Finland
  • McCabe: Mueller's team interviewed McCabe, asked about Comey's firing
  • FacebookFacebook suspends data firm with Trump ties

  • March Madness: Here are today's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament
  • Michigan basketball: Jordan Poole drills insane buzzer-beater to send Michigan basketball to Sweet 16
  • Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational
  • Paralympics: Oksana Masters: US Paralympian's remarkable journey from Ukraine orphanage

  • StressWarning signs your pet is stressed
  • Police K-9: Oakland County K-9 receives body armor donation from nonprofit
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

