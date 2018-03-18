TOP STORIES Sunday, March 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
- Michigan basketball: Jordan Poole drills insane buzzer-beater to send Michigan basketball to Sweet 16
- Sony: Sony paying up to $65 to people who purchased the original PlayStation 3
- Ann Arbor: University of Michigan alumna discovers her African-American roots
- Weather: Gorgeous, mild Sunday in Detroit
LOCAL:
- Paralympics: Michigan skier hits slopes, wins bronze at PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games
- School threat: 'Demonic' student faces terrorism charge after L'Anse Creuse High School threat
- I-94 closure: Alternate routes available for I-94 weekend closure in Detroit
- Detroit: Crews battle fire at Detroit apartment near Highland Park border
- Macomb: Early childhood program at Macomb Family Services to close after United Way cuts funding
- Detroit shooting: Detroit police seek assistance in identifying 5 persons of interest in fatal shooting
- Troy: Maple Syrup Days ends today at Stage Nature Center in Troy
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Toys 'R' Us: Your Toys 'R' Us closing questions answered
- Facebook: Massachusetts AG to investigate Facebook, Cambridge Analytica
- Lottery: Powerball jackpot ticket worth $457M sold in Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania: Man and teen found in Mexico almost 2 weeks after they went missing
POLITICS:
- NBC poll: New NBC News, WSJ poll finds Democrats hold 10 percent advantage for 2018 midterm elections
- North Korea: North Korea, US representatives to meet in Finland
- McCabe: Mueller's team interviewed McCabe, asked about Comey's firing
- Facebook: Facebook suspends data firm with Trump ties
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Clarissa Explains It All: Melissa Joan Hart returns for 'Clarissa Explains It All' reboot, report says
- Snapchat: Snapchat loses $800 million after Rihanna responds to ad
- Video game review: WWE 2K18
- Life of Pi: Irrfan Khan reveals he has a rare tumor
SPORTS:
- March Madness: Here are today's round of 32 games in the NCAA Tournament
- Michigan basketball: Jordan Poole drills insane buzzer-beater to send Michigan basketball to Sweet 16
- Tiger Woods: Live score updates from PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Paralympics: Oksana Masters: US Paralympian's remarkable journey from Ukraine orphanage
ALL 4 PETS:
- Stress: Warning signs your pet is stressed
- Police K-9: Oakland County K-9 receives body armor donation from nonprofit
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
