TOP STORIES Sunday, March 25, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Mexico: Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say
- Child shot: Man charged in connection with shooting that injured 8-year-old girl at Detroit gas station
- March for Our Lives: Michigan residents attend 'March for Our Lives' rallies in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Washington DC
- Livonia: Drunken driver crosses all lanes of I-96 in Livonia, hits Michigan State Police patrol car
LOCAL:
- Detroit's west side: Woman killed, man injured after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side
- Macomb County: Texas man arrested after fleeing authorities
- Missing person: Detroit police searching for missing 55-year-old woman
- Tiger Stadium: Detroit Police Athletic Program baseball field opens at site of old Tiger Stadium
- Detroit: Motor City Bhangra dance competition makes way to Detroit Music Hall Center
- Van Buren Township: Former boyfriend named person of interest in case of Van Buren Township woman's death
- Oak Park: 14-year-old girl arrested after threats prompt Oak Park School District to close for 2 days
- Eastern Michigan University: GoFundMe page set up to save Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving team
- Weather: Feels like winter Palm Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Martin Luther King Jr.: Kings' granddaughter has a dream
- Mexico: Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say
- Gun violence: These grandmothers in Texas have had enough of gun violence
- March for Our Lives: While millions marched for gun control, these folks marched for gun rights
POLITICS:
- Barack Obama: Obama's message to marchers: 'You're leading us forward'
- Gun laws: Here's what US lawmakers have done about gun control since the Parkland shooting
- Arnold Schwarzenegger: John Kasich could be 'a great alternative" to Trump
- Brexit: Former Brexit volunteer alleges campaign 'cheated'
ENTERTAINMENT:
- March for Our Lives: George Clooney, Paul McCartney and more celebrities join March for Our Lives
- Pink: Pink postpones concert in Detroit on Sunday due to illness
- Dancing: Motor City Bhangra dance competition makes way to Detroit Music Hall Center
- Drew Barrymore: Barrymore shows she's sorry for dissing Jake Gyllenhaal
SPORTS:
- March Madness: Sunday's Elite Eight games
- Michigan basketball: U of M defeats Florida State to advance to Final Four of NCAA Tournament
- Pistons: Pistons sharp from outside in 117-95 win over Chicago
- Red Wings: Maple Leafs top Red Wings 4-3 for 13th straight home win
- Central Michigan: CMU women's basketball falls in Sweet 16 to Oregon
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
- Police K-9: Wayne State University police K-9 receives ballistic vest in honor of Sgt. Collin Rose
- Cat or dog: Which is right for you?
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.