TOP STORIES Sunday, March 25, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Mexico: Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say
  • Child shotMan charged in connection with shooting that injured 8-year-old girl at Detroit gas station
  • March for Our Lives: Michigan residents attend 'March for Our Lives' rallies in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Washington DC
  • Livonia: Drunken driver crosses all lanes of I-96 in Livonia, hits Michigan State Police patrol car

LOCAL

  • Detroit's west side: Woman killed, man injured after argument leads to shooting on Detroit's west side
  • Macomb County: Texas man arrested after fleeing authorities
  • Missing personDetroit police searching for missing 55-year-old woman
  • Tiger Stadium: Detroit Police Athletic Program baseball field opens at site of old Tiger Stadium
  • Detroit: Motor City Bhangra dance competition makes way to Detroit Music Hall Center
  • Van Buren Township: Former boyfriend named person of interest in case of Van Buren Township woman's death
  • Oak Park: 14-year-old girl arrested after threats prompt Oak Park School District to close for 2 days
  • Eastern Michigan UniversityGoFundMe page set up to save Eastern Michigan University swimming and diving team
  • WeatherFeels like winter Palm Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Martin Luther King Jr.: Kings' granddaughter has a dream
  • Mexico: Iowa family died after inhaling toxic gas in Mexico, authorities say
  • Gun violence: These grandmothers in Texas have had enough of gun violence
  • March for Our Lives: While millions marched for gun control, these folks marched for gun rights

POLITICS:

  • Barack ObamaObama's message to marchers: 'You're leading us forward'
  • Gun lawsHere's what US lawmakers have done about gun control since the Parkland shooting
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger: John Kasich could be 'a great alternative" to Trump
  • Brexit: Former Brexit volunteer alleges campaign 'cheated'

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • March for Our Lives: George Clooney, Paul McCartney and more celebrities join March for Our Lives
  • Pink: Pink postpones concert in Detroit on Sunday due to illness
  • Dancing: Motor City Bhangra dance competition makes way to Detroit Music Hall Center
  • Drew Barrymore: Barrymore shows she's sorry for dissing Jake Gyllenhaal

SPORTS:

  • March Madness: Sunday's Elite Eight games
  • Michigan basketball: U of M defeats Florida State to advance to Final Four of NCAA Tournament
  • Pistons: Pistons sharp from outside in 117-95 win over Chicago
  • Red WingsMaple Leafs top Red Wings 4-3 for 13th straight home win
  • Central MichiganCMU women's basketball falls in Sweet 16 to Oregon

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018
  • Police K-9Wayne State University police K-9 receives ballistic vest in honor of Sgt. Collin Rose
  • Cat or dog: Which is right for you?
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

