TOP STORIES Sunday, March 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Potholes: Rochester Hills woman loses 6 tires to potholes in 3 weeks
- Greektown: Man arrested in Taylor after carjacking man, 91, in Greektown Casino parking garage in Detroit
- Central Michigan University: What we know about double fatal shooting
- Highland Park: Firefighter hurt battling Highland Park apartment fire
LOCAL:
- MotorCity Casino: Suspicious package at Detroit's MotorCity Casino was towel
- Missing person: Detroit police seek missing woman, 81, with dementia
- School safety: Metro Detroit teachers learn techniques for surviving active shooter situation
- Berkley: National Council of Jewish Women of Michigan holds Spring Showcase fashion event Sunday afternoon
- Missing person: Detroit police seek public's help finding woman, 70, with dementia
- Swim team: Year-round swim program in Metro Detroit focuses on adding more diversity to competitive swimming
- Central Michigan University: Mother of shooting suspect's roommate shares what son experienced
- CMU: New information emerges about fatal shooting
- Weather: More sunshine, more melting Saturday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Philando Castile: Charity covers kids' lunch debt
- White House: Man dead after allegedly shooting self outside White House
- West Virginia: Teacher strike continues in West Virginia after Senate vote cuts 5 percent pay raise
- Deadly storm: At least 6 killed in deadly storm, thousands still without power
- Baby murder: California man faces life in prison after kidnapping, killing infant
POLITICS:
- North Korea: Trump tells Gridiron: North Korea 'called up' and 'would like to talk'
- Donald Trump: Trump tries self-deprecating humor at Gridiron dinner
- Investigations: Mueller's team investigating possible UAE efforts to buy political influence
- Stormy Daniels: Stormy Daniels' lawyer almost called off agreement with Trump lawyer
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Oscars: 2018 Oscar Nominations
- M*A*S*H: Actor David Ogden Stiers dies at 75
- Tattoos: Photos from 2018 Motor City Tattoo Expo in Detroit
- NBC: Why you'll see fewer ads on NBC this fall
- Board game nights: 9 places to enjoy casual game nights in Metro Detroit
SPORTS:
- Michigan vs. MSU: Michigan basketball ends top-seeded Spartans' 13-game winning streak
- Dwyane Wade: Wade gives special jersey to family of slain Florida student
- Pistons: Balanced Heat help playoff cause by topping Pistons, 105-96
- Tigers: Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 11 players, fill 40-man roster
ALL 4 PETS:
- Mutt Strut: Dearborn dog-friendly marathon raises money for animal shelter
- Pet care: How to save money on pet care
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.