TOP STORIES Sunday, May 13, 2018

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Dearborn Heights: Police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle
  • Roundabouts: How to properly use these modern intersections
  • Flooding: Detroit neighborhood residents frustrated with flooding after storm
  • Detroit Red Wings: How to buy seats from Joe Louis Arena

LOCAL

  • Southfield: Mother creates small business with homemade body butter that helped daughter's eczema
  • Dearborn: Fire Department rescues baby ducklings from sewer
  • Detroit: Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint while making delivery
  • TrafficMichigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017
  • Police cat: Troy police cat sworn in and officially on the job
  • Highland Park: New surveillance video released in unsolved Highland Park slaying
  • Nancy Seaman: New push to free Michigan woman facing life sentence for killing husband with hatchet in 2005
  • WeatherBecoming drier, milder Mother's Day, Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hawaii: New fissures open; Hawaii volcano spewing lava near geothermal plant
  • Paris attack: Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
  • TennesseeMom with terminal cancer sees son graduate at hospital
  • West Virginia: Mother with brain condition risked life to deliver newborn
  • Health: New studies suggest possible link between in vitro fertilization and birth defects

POLITICS:

  • NRA: NRA sues New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
  • Supreme Court: As Supreme Court term nears end, a time for justices to watch their footing
  • Trump: Senate should approve spending or skip August break
  • Russia: Former Trump campaign aide is helping Russian firm shed sanctions

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • SNL: Cast members' mothers critique show's political sketches
  • TV shows: 25 greatest TV shows of all time
  • Last Man Standing: Show gets second life at Fox
  • Prince: Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019

SPORTS:

  • Tigers: Tigers split doubleheader against Mariners
  • Basketball: Local 4 defends title with win over Fox 2 during annual charity basketball game
  • Hockey: Las Vegas claims to be new 'Hockeytown' over Detroit

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Storms: Tips for dealing with storm-induced dog anxiety
  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning signs your pet Is stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

