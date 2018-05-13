TOP STORIES Sunday, May 13, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Dearborn Heights: Police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle
- Roundabouts: How to properly use these modern intersections
- Flooding: Detroit neighborhood residents frustrated with flooding after storm
- Detroit Red Wings: How to buy seats from Joe Louis Arena
LOCAL:
- Southfield: Mother creates small business with homemade body butter that helped daughter's eczema
- Dearborn: Fire Department rescues baby ducklings from sewer
- Local 4: Station defends title with win over Fox 2 during annual charity basketball game
- Dearborn Heights: Police shoot, kill man who allegedly confronted officers with rifle
- Detroit: Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint while making delivery
- Traffic: Michigan's most dangerous intersections in 2017
- Police cat: Troy police cat sworn in and officially on the job
- Highland Park: New surveillance video released in unsolved Highland Park slaying
- Nancy Seaman: New push to free Michigan woman facing life sentence for killing husband with hatchet in 2005
- Weather: Becoming drier, milder Mother's Day, Sunday
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hawaii: New fissures open; Hawaii volcano spewing lava near geothermal plant
- Paris attack: Attacker yells 'Allahu Akbar,' stabs five in Paris before police take him down
- Tennessee: Mom with terminal cancer sees son graduate at hospital
- West Virginia: Mother with brain condition risked life to deliver newborn
- Health: New studies suggest possible link between in vitro fertilization and birth defects
POLITICS:
- NRA: NRA sues New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
- Supreme Court: As Supreme Court term nears end, a time for justices to watch their footing
- Trump: Senate should approve spending or skip August break
- Russia: Former Trump campaign aide is helping Russian firm shed sanctions
ENTERTAINMENT:
- SNL: Cast members' mothers critique show's political sketches
- TV shows: 25 greatest TV shows of all time
- Last Man Standing: Show gets second life at Fox
- Prince: Unreleased Prince music to be streamed on Tidal in 2019
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Tigers split doubleheader against Mariners
- Basketball: Local 4 defends title with win over Fox 2 during annual charity basketball game
- Detroit Red Wings: How to buy seats from Joe Louis Arena
- Hockey: Las Vegas claims to be new 'Hockeytown' over Detroit
ALL 4 PETS:
- Storms: Tips for dealing with storm-induced dog anxiety
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning signs your pet Is stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.