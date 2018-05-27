News

TOP STORIES Sunday, May 27, 2018

By Amber Ainsworth

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017
  • Memorial Day: Preparing for a weekend of high temperatures and sun
  • Detroit: Video shows Detroit school counselor bullying student with special needs, encouraging him to fight
  • Train station: Vacant for decades, Michigan Central Station in Detroit may get new life

LOCAL

  • Irish Hills: Stagecoach Stop Western Resort brings new life to Irish Hills area
  • Memorial DayVietnam vet celebrates Memorial Day by placing flags at grave sites of 100s of Michigan veterans
  • Clinton Township: Detroit man in custody after cutting off tether while out on bond for shooting at police
  • Pontiac: Mother admits to placing 1-year-old son in scalding water after getting frustrated
  • Detroit: Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed man crossing 8 Mile in Detroit
  • Wayne State: WSU checking faculty building for Legionnaires' disease after employee diagnosed
  • Local music: Detroit's SIAS ushers in summer with sunny anthem 'Tropical Island'
  • Navy: Detroit sailor participates in Fleet Week New York celebration of maritime military services
  • Coffee shops: Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 12 Metro Detroit coffee shops
  • WeatherHeat is on for Sunday, isolated afternoon storms

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Tennessee: Newly adopted 1-year-old dies after being left in hot truck
  • Tropical storm: Florida, Mississippi, Alabama declare emergencies
  • Illinois: Headstones spray-painted with swastikas in Illinois cemetery
  • Lewis Myers Jr.: Civil rights attorney Lewis Myers Jr. dies at 70
  • Amazon Echo: How to make sure your Amazon Echo doesn't send secret recordings

POLITICS:

  • Congress: Republicans: Why they are leaving Congress?
  • North Korea: Nation still committed to denuclearization
  • Immigration: US lost track of 1,500 immigrant children
  • Mexico borderBorder Patrol union chief slams National Guard deployment

ENTERTAINMENT:

SPORTS:

  • Tigers: Anderson, Santiago lead White Sox past Tigers 8-4
  • SoccerReal Madrid beats Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League
  • NFL: Sen. Tammy Duckworth expresses support for NFL protesters
  • French Open: Petra Kvitova living the 'dream' after knife attack
  • Tom Izzo: Orlando Magic interested in Michigan State's Tom Izzo for head coach job
  • MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.