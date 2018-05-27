TOP STORIES Sunday, May 27, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Traffic: Metro Detroit's most dangerous intersections account for more than 4,000 crashes in 2017
- Memorial Day: Preparing for a weekend of high temperatures and sun
- Detroit: Video shows Detroit school counselor bullying student with special needs, encouraging him to fight
- Train station: Vacant for decades, Michigan Central Station in Detroit may get new life
LOCAL:
- Irish Hills: Stagecoach Stop Western Resort brings new life to Irish Hills area
- Memorial Day: Vietnam vet celebrates Memorial Day by placing flags at grave sites of 100s of Michigan veterans
- Clinton Township: Detroit man in custody after cutting off tether while out on bond for shooting at police
- Pontiac: Mother admits to placing 1-year-old son in scalding water after getting frustrated
- Detroit: Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck, killed man crossing 8 Mile in Detroit
- Wayne State: WSU checking faculty building for Legionnaires' disease after employee diagnosed
- Local music: Detroit's SIAS ushers in summer with sunny anthem 'Tropical Island'
- Navy: Detroit sailor participates in Fleet Week New York celebration of maritime military services
- Coffee shops: Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 12 Metro Detroit coffee shops
- Weather: Heat is on for Sunday, isolated afternoon storms
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tennessee: Newly adopted 1-year-old dies after being left in hot truck
- Tropical storm: Florida, Mississippi, Alabama declare emergencies
- Illinois: Headstones spray-painted with swastikas in Illinois cemetery
- Lewis Myers Jr.: Civil rights attorney Lewis Myers Jr. dies at 70
- Amazon Echo: How to make sure your Amazon Echo doesn't send secret recordings
POLITICS:
- Congress: Republicans: Why they are leaving Congress?
- North Korea: Nation still committed to denuclearization
- Immigration: US lost track of 1,500 immigrant children
- Mexico border: Border Patrol union chief slams National Guard deployment
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Movement Electronic Festival: What you need to know
- Morgan Freeman: 'I did not assault women'
- Harvey Weinstein: Rose McGowan's message to Harvey Weinstein: 'We got you'
- Morgan Freeman: Visa suspends Morgan Freeman campaign
- Solo: Is 'Solo' suffering from 'Star Wars' fatigue?
- New video game: One minute reviews: 'Detroit: Become Human'
SPORTS:
- Tigers: Anderson, Santiago lead White Sox past Tigers 8-4
- Soccer: Real Madrid beats Liverpool 3-1 to win Champions League
- NFL: Sen. Tammy Duckworth expresses support for NFL protesters
- French Open: Petra Kvitova living the 'dream' after knife attack
- Tom Izzo: Orlando Magic interested in Michigan State's Tom Izzo for head coach job
- MLS: Detroit appears to be out of running for MLS expansion team
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market
- Travel: How to travel with your cat
