TOP STORIES Sunday, May 6, 2018

LOCAL

  • Eastern Market: Thursday Night Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market to return this summer
  • Medicaid: Michigan may be next to set Medicaid work, training rules
  • Food safetyMichigan health agency updates fish consumption guidelines
  • Ann Arbor: 6 eateries to face off in craft beer-making challenge for American Craft Beer Week
  • Detroit: Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage
  • Allen Park: Australia's Jason Belmonte wins PBA Tour Finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park
  • Holly: Michigan man awaits sentence after wife doused with gas, set on fire
  • Royal Oak: Motorcyclist crashes fleeing authorities
  • WeatherMild with scattered rain Sunday

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Georgia: Highway sniper idolized Nikolas Cruz, sheriff says
  • Hawaii: Eruption destroys homes as toxic gas and molten lava threaten residents
  • Arizona: Nearly 200 dead horses found on Navajo land in Arizona
POLITICS:

  • Trade war: Warren Buffett is not too worried about a trade war
  • Trump: Former Clinton press secretary: Sanders should quit if Trump lies again
  • NRATrump angers France and Britain with his NRA speech

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • SNL: Stormy Daniels makes cameo on 'SNL'
  • Avengers: Film makes $1B in record 11 days
  • OprahOprah has made a killing on Weight Watchers stock
  • Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas

SPORTS:

  • 2018 Kentucky Derby: Justify takes home roses at 144th Kentucky Derby
  • Tigers: Zimmermann, Castellanos help Tigers beat Royals 3-2
  • Bowling: Australia's Jason Belmonte wins PBA Tour Finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park
  • NFL: Redskins cheerleaders: Photo shoot crossed the line

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

