TOP STORIES Sunday, May 6, 2018

- Fowlerville: Off-duty police officer's gun accidentally fires during wrestling tournament at Michigan high school
- Golden State Killer: Suspect ordered to pose nude for photos to determine if he matches witness
- History: Today in 1937: Hindenburg goes down in flames, killing 36
- Iran: Iran warns US abandoning nuclear deal would be 'historic mistake'
LOCAL:
- Eastern Market: Thursday Night Markets at Detroit's Eastern Market to return this summer
- Medicaid: Michigan may be next to set Medicaid work, training rules
- Food safety: Michigan health agency updates fish consumption guidelines
- Ann Arbor: 6 eateries to face off in craft beer-making challenge for American Craft Beer Week
- Detroit: Man killed in crash on Detroit's west side when driver disregards traffic signal during power outage
- Allen Park: Australia's Jason Belmonte wins PBA Tour Finals at Thunderbowl in Allen Park
- Holly: Michigan man awaits sentence after wife doused with gas, set on fire
- Royal Oak: Motorcyclist crashes fleeing authorities
- Weather: Mild with scattered rain Sunday
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Georgia: Highway sniper idolized Nikolas Cruz, sheriff says
- Hawaii: Eruption destroys homes as toxic gas and molten lava threaten residents
- Arizona: Nearly 200 dead horses found on Navajo land in Arizona
POLITICS:
- Trade war: Warren Buffett is not too worried about a trade war
- Trump: Former Clinton press secretary: Sanders should quit if Trump lies again
- NRA: Trump angers France and Britain with his NRA speech
ENTERTAINMENT:
- SNL: Stormy Daniels makes cameo on 'SNL'
- Avengers: Film makes $1B in record 11 days
- Oprah: Oprah has made a killing on Weight Watchers stock
- Jay-Z: Rapper ordered to appear in court after ignoring SEC subpoenas
SPORTS:
- 2018 Kentucky Derby: Justify takes home roses at 144th Kentucky Derby
- Tigers: Zimmermann, Castellanos help Tigers beat Royals 3-2
- NFL: Redskins cheerleaders: Photo shoot crossed the line
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
