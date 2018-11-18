TOP STORIES Sunday, November 18, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Inkster: Apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 24 families lose homes
- Detroit: Armed suspect surrenders to police after being barricaded in home
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snowy Sunday morning, chilly afternoon
- California: How authorities search for the missing after deadly wildfires
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Mail truck struck in violent hit-and-run collision on Detroit's east side
- Detroit: YMCA volunteers pack baskets of food for families in need
- Plymouth: Plymouth-based auto company Rivian to unveil 2 electric vehicles this month
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction
- Metro Detroit: It's not all bad news. Here are good stories from the past week.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Congo: Health workers face violence as Ebola virus spreads
- Norway: U.S. Navy sailor on board Norwegian frigate that sank after collision
- New Guinea: APEC summit wraps with no joint statement amid US-China discord
- Theresa May: Getting rid of me as leader won't make Brexit any easier
- US: How they moved on after their houses of worship were attacked
- California: Californians find ways to help each other as deadly wildfires rage
POLITICS:
- Washington, DC: Pence: US is 'not going to stand' for Khashoggi killing
- California: Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey
- Washington, DC: Washington scrambles for details ahead of US-China trade talks
- Barack Obama: Former president makes surprise stop at Michelle's book tour, jokes about Jay-Z and Beyonce
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kanye West: Rapper donates $150,000 for security guard killed by officer in Chicago
- SNL: Steve Carell's Jeff Bezos mock President Trump
- Steve Carell: Actor makes major announcement on 'Saturday Night Live'
- Hollywood: US box office could nab its biggest box office year ever
- Detroit: An Award-winning playwright's work takes the stage in the D
SPORTS:
- Hockey: Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2
- Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Indiana Hoosiers in final home game of season
- Football: Nebraska beats Michigan State 9-6
- Football: Gameday rentals generate big money for Ann Arbor homeowners
- 4Frenzy Spotlight: Livonia Franklin offensive guard is a fan favorite
JOBS:
- Detroit: Development Centers seeking head start teacher.
- Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
- Oakland County: Oakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
- Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
