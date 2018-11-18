News

TOP STORIES Sunday, November 18, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Inkster: Apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 24 families lose homes
  • Detroit: Armed suspect surrenders to police after being barricaded in home
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Snowy Sunday morning, chilly afternoon
  • California: How authorities search for the missing after deadly wildfires 

LOCAL

  • Detroit: Armed suspect surrenders to police after being barricaded in home
  • Detroit: Mail truck struck in violent hit-and-run collision on Detroit's east side
  • Detroit: YMCA volunteers pack baskets of food for families in need
  • Inkster: Apartment fire destroys 2 buildings, 24 families lose homes
  • Plymouth: Plymouth-based auto company Rivian to unveil 2 electric vehicles this month
  • Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction
  • Metro Detroit: It's not all bad news. Here are good stories from the past week.
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: snowy Sunday morning, chilly afternoon

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Congo: Health workers face violence as Ebola virus spreads
  • Norway: U.S. Navy sailor on board Norwegian frigate that sank after collision
  • New Guinea: APEC summit wraps with no joint statement amid US-China discord
  • Theresa May: Getting rid of me as leader won't make Brexit any easier
  • US: How they moved on after their houses of worship were attacked
  • California: Californians find ways to help each other as deadly wildfires rage
  • California: How authorities search for the missing after deadly wildfires 

POLITICS:

  • Washington, DC: Pence: US is 'not going to stand' for Khashoggi killing
  • California: Democrat Mike Levin defeats Republican Diane Harkey 
  • Washington, DC: Washington scrambles for details ahead of US-China trade talks
  • Barack Obama: Former president makes surprise stop at Michelle's book tour, jokes about Jay-Z and Beyonce

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kanye West: Rapper donates $150,000 for security guard killed by officer in Chicago
  • SNL: Steve Carell's Jeff Bezos mock President Trump
  • Steve Carell: Actor makes major announcement on 'Saturday Night Live'
  • Hollywood: US box office could nab its biggest box office year ever
  • Detroit: An Award-winning playwright's work takes the stage in the D

SPORTS:

  • Hockey: Dylan Larkin scores in OT as Red Wings beat Devils 3-2
  • Football: Michigan Wolverines beat Indiana Hoosiers in final home game of season
  • Football: Nebraska beats Michigan State 9-6
  • Football: Gameday rentals generate big money for Ann Arbor homeowners
  • 4Frenzy Spotlight: Livonia Franklin offensive guard is a fan favorite 

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDevelopment Centers seeking head start teacher.
  • Romulus: Pace in Romulus holding job fairs for non-CDL driver, warehouse positions.
  • Oakland CountyOakland County needs 25 part-time snowplow drivers.
  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.

