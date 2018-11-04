TOP STORIES Sunday, November 4, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Man fatally shot in Detroit on Sunday, victim's cousin prime suspect
- Flashpoint: Candidates for Michigan attorney general and state's 11 Congressional District debate before Tuesday's election.
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Increasing clouds, Sunday and seasonably cool
- Florida: Gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting was reported for harassing young women, police say.
Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.
LOCAL:
- Traffic Alert: Fatal accident in Detroit leaves 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway closed until Monday
- Traffic: Metro Detroit weekend construction
- Detroit: Hotel workers reach settlement with Westin Book Cadillac
- Novi: Police investigating non-fatal shooting outside Mongolian BBQ
- Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream
- Taylor: Michigan Republican Party rally on Sunday to be keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
- Michigan election guide: Everything you need to know about gerrymandering
- Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.
- Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
- Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Egypt: Egypt security kills 19 militants following attack on Coptic Christians
- Saudi Arabia: Brother of billionaire Saudi prince freed after months in detention
- US: Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid
POLITICS:
- Georgia: Investigation launched after failed hack of Georgia voting system
- US: Trump, top Democrats cross country in frenetic final 48 hours before midterm elections
- Michigan elections: Michigan doesn't allow cameras in polling places
- Taylor: Michigan Republican Party announces rally keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Donald Trump: HBO's response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' reference both icy and fiery
- SNL: Saturday Night Live skewers Fox News' coverage of the migrant march
- Alec Baldwin: Actor arrested, charged with assault in New York
- Barbra Streisand: Singer recently failed driving test 3 times
SPORTS:
- Detroit Pistons: Embiid scores 39 points in Philadelphia's 109-99 win over Detroit
- Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.
- Hockey: Brodziak scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 4-3
- Football: Michigan State beats Maryland 24-3
