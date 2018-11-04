News

TOP STORIES Sunday, November 4, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Man fatally shot in Detroit on Sunday, victim's cousin prime suspect
  • Flashpoint: Candidates for Michigan attorney general and state's 11 Congressional District debate before Tuesday's election. 
  • Florida: Gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting was reported for harassing young women, police say.

Michigan Elections: ClickOnDetroit's guide to the 2018 Michigan General Election.

LOCAL

  • Traffic Alert: Fatal accident in Detroit leaves 8 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway closed until Monday
  • TrafficMetro Detroit weekend construction
  • Detroit: Hotel workers reach settlement with Westin Book Cadillac
  • Novi: Police investigating non-fatal shooting outside Mongolian BBQ
  • Un-Wanted: The Deportation of an Immigrant Michigan Family's American Dream
  • Taylor: Michigan Republican Party rally on Sunday to be keynoted by Kellyanne Conway
  • Michigan election guide: Everything you need to know about gerrymandering
  • Michigan elections: We asked about legalizing marijuana in Michigan. Here's how you responded.
  • Proposal 18-3: A closer look at Michigan's Proposal 18-3, initiative to expand voter registration, absentee voting.
  • Events: 12 things to do this weekend in Detroit.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL

  • Egypt: Egypt security kills 19 militants following attack on Coptic Christians
  • Saudi Arabia: Brother of billionaire Saudi prince freed after months in detention
  • US: Amid deepening addiction crisis, FDA approves powerful new opioid

POLITICS:

  • Georgia: Investigation launched after failed hack of Georgia voting system
  • US: Trump, top Democrats cross country in frenetic final 48 hours before midterm elections
  • Michigan elections: Michigan doesn't allow cameras in polling places
ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Donald Trump: HBO's response to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' reference both icy and fiery
  • SNL:  Saturday Night Live skewers Fox News' coverage of the migrant march
  • Alec Baldwin: Actor arrested, charged with assault in New York
  • Barbra Streisand: Singer recently failed driving test 3 times

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Pistons: Embiid scores 39 points in Philadelphia's 109-99 win over Detroit
  • Kirk Cousins: Cousins preps for home-state team as Vikings host Lions on Sunday.
  • Hockey: Brodziak scores twice, Oilers beat Red Wings 4-3
  • Football: Michigan State beats Maryland 24-3

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Exela Technologies looking for office copy/mail associate.
  • Shelby Township: Godfather Bistro and Cigar Bar hiring for multiple positions. 
  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.

