TOP STORIES Sunday, October 14, 2018

By Natasha Dado

  • Detroit: Overnight triple shooting on Detroit's west side kills one, injures 2
  • Detroit: Family fears the worst after 11 infant bodies found at former Detroit funeral home
  • Hurricane Michael: Thousands join recovery efforts, death toll climbs to 18
  • Indonesia: 20 people killed when flooding wipes out part of school in Indonesia
LOCAL

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Texas: 4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party
  • Saudi Arabia: Stock market plunges on fear of sanctions over Khashoggi
  • Nepal: 9 dead on Nepal's Mt. Gurja after snowstorm, officials say
POLITICS:

  • Michigan: Schuette, Whitmer square off in West Michigan in first debate
  • Midterm elections: Voting access becomes flashpoint in midterms
  • Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression 'about terrifying people' from voting
  • EPA: Changes will 'gut rules' that protect public

  • Football: Michigan-Michigan State football week 2018 begins now
  • Football: Michigan State University beat Pennsylvania State University at Beaver Stadium
  • USA Hockey: Jack Hughes impressive despite Team USA's 7-1 loss to Minnesota
  • Detroit Red Wings: Bruins beat winless Red Wings 8-2

JOBS: 

  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
  • PontiacOakland County seeking public health nurse.

