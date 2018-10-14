TOP STORIES Sunday, October 14, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Overnight triple shooting on Detroit's west side kills one, injures 2
- Detroit: Family fears the worst after 11 infant bodies found at former Detroit funeral home
- Hurricane Michael: Thousands join recovery efforts, death toll climbs to 18
- Indonesia: 20 people killed when flooding wipes out part of school in Indonesia
LOCAL:
- St. Clair County: Sheriff's office investigates non-fatal shooting
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Frost Advisory early Sunday morning
- Metro Detroit: Weekend road construction list for Oct. 12-15
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Texas: 4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party
- Saudi Arabia: Stock market plunges on fear of sanctions over Khashoggi
- Nepal: 9 dead on Nepal's Mt. Gurja after snowstorm, officials say
POLITICS:
- Michigan: Schuette, Whitmer square off in West Michigan in first debate
- Midterm elections: Voting access becomes flashpoint in midterms
- Stacey Abrams: Voter suppression 'about terrifying people' from voting
- EPA: Changes will 'gut rules' that protect public
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Winehouse: Singer's hologram is set to go on tour.
- Saturday Night Live: 'SNL' tackles President Trump's meeting with Kanye West
- Christina Aguilera: Singer postpones Detroit tour date at Fox Theatre
SPORTS:
- Football: Michigan-Michigan State football week 2018 begins now
- Football: Michigan State University beat Pennsylvania State University at Beaver Stadium
- USA Hockey: Jack Hughes impressive despite Team USA's 7-1 loss to Minnesota
- Detroit Red Wings: Bruins beat winless Red Wings 8-2
JOBS:
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring major gift officer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County seeking public health nurse.
