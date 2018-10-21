News

TOP STORIES Sunday, October 21, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Royal Oak: Man struck and killed by train 
  • Flashpoint: SOS candidates debate; group donates $100 million to Detroit
  • US: Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?
  • Detroit: Perry Funeral Home shut down after 63 fetuses discovered

LOCAL

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florida: Video shows officer hitting 14-year-old twice during arrest
  • Atlanta: Manhunt is underway for man accused of killing police officer
  • Mexico: Migrant caravan delayed at Mexico-Guatemala border
  • London: Crowds march for final say on Brexit deal

POLITICS:

  • US: US importers stuck with Trump's latest China tariffs
  • Washington, DC: Trump says GOP working on tax plan for middle class
  • Iowa: Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in Sioux City, Iowa
  • Flashpoint: Michigan secretary of state candidates debate

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Valerie Jarrett: 'The Conners' reboot: 'This really isn't about me'
  • Cardi B: Singer hands out winter coats in Brooklyn
  • Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
  • New York: Is the case against Harvey Weinstein unraveling?

SPORTS:

  • Los Angeles: LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series
  • Detroit: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116
  • College Football: University of Michigan Wolverines beats MSU in East Lansing
  • Hockey: Nyquist scores winner in OT, Red Wings beat Panthers 4-3

JOBS: 

  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
  • DundeeClean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
  • Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.

