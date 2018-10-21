TOP STORIES Sunday, October 21, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Royal Oak: Man struck and killed by train
- Flashpoint: SOS candidates debate; group donates $100 million to Detroit
- US: Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?
- Detroit: Perry Funeral Home shut down after 63 fetuses discovered
LOCAL:
- Novi: Apartment fire kills 1
- Lyon Township: Deer goes through windshield on I-96, driver and passenger OK
- Royal Oak: Man struck and killed by train
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Chilly end to the weekend
- Weather: 2018-19 winter outlook: Not as harsh
- Detroit: Perry Funeral Home shut down after 63 fetuses discovered
- DTE: 32,000 still without power
- Flashpoint: SOS candidates debate; group donates $100 million to Detroit
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florida: Video shows officer hitting 14-year-old twice during arrest
- Atlanta: Manhunt is underway for man accused of killing police officer
- US: Powerball winning numbers drawn. Did you win?
- Mexico: Migrant caravan delayed at Mexico-Guatemala border
- London: Crowds march for final say on Brexit deal
POLITICS:
- US: US importers stuck with Trump's latest China tariffs
- Washington, DC: Trump says GOP working on tax plan for middle class
- Iowa: Sen. Bernie Sanders campaigns in Sioux City, Iowa
- Flashpoint: Michigan secretary of state candidates debate
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Valerie Jarrett: 'The Conners' reboot: 'This really isn't about me'
- Cardi B: Singer hands out winter coats in Brooklyn
- Madonna: You can now rent Madonna's luxury London home.
- New York: Is the case against Harvey Weinstein unraveling?
SPORTS:
- Los Angeles: LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series
- Detroit: Griffin, Smith lead Pistons over Bulls 118-116
- College Football: University of Michigan Wolverines beats MSU in East Lansing
- Hockey: Nyquist scores winner in OT, Red Wings beat Panthers 4-3
JOBS:
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
- Dundee: Clean Tech Recycling Inc. looking for nighttime machine operator.
- Waterford: Oakland County looking for fiscal services supervisor.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.