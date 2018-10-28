TOP STORIES Sunday, October 28, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Pittsburgh: Synagogue shooting victims identified
- Flashpoint: Debating marijuana legalization; Rehashing the final governor's debate
- Iowa/New York: 2 winners will split the $687 million Powerball jackpot
- Washington, DC: Swift response to bomb suspect proves we are still capable of unity
LOCAL:
- Birmingham: Men armed with sledgehammers attempt Birmingham jewelry store robbery
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: More showers, still chilly Sunday
- Weather: Weekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?
- Metro Detroit: Police increasing security at metro Detroit synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting
- Detroit: Former Cantrell Funeral Home to be turned into community health center
- Detroit: All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market in November
- Birmingham: 33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale back next weekend
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pittsburgh: Federal prosecutors charge Pittsburgh suspect with 29 counts
- Pittsburgh: Synagogue shooting victims identified
- Bomb suspect arrest: What to expect in the case against pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc
- Iowa/New York: 2 winners will split the $687 million Powerball jackpot
- US: A look inside the journey of the US-bound caravan migrants
- US: 72 hours in America: Three hate-filled crimes. Three hate-filled suspects
- Afghanistan: Kandahar goes to the polls in Afghan parliamentary vote delayed by violence
POLITICS:
- Washington, DC: Swift response to bomb suspect proves we are still capable of unity
- Washington, DC: Rep. Schiff: Trump's 'modus operandi is to divide us'
- Key Races: House cleaning before Election Day
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Movies: 7 scary movies to stream for Halloween
- Megyn Kelly: Acclaimed journalist's morning show at NBC has been canceled
- Sinead O'Connor: Irish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'
SPORTS:
- Detroit: Celtics hand Pistons first loss of season, 109-89
- East Lansing: Michigan State beats Purdue 23-13
- Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
- Michigan football bye week: How 6 fellow playoff contenders could be eliminated this weekend.
JOBS:
- Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
- Pontiac: Oakland County government hiring cook.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
- Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
- Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.
