News

TOP STORIES Sunday, October 28, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Pittsburgh: Synagogue shooting victims identified
  • Flashpoint: Debating marijuana legalization; Rehashing the final governor's debate
  • Iowa/New York: 2 winners will split the $687 million Powerball jackpot
  • Washington, DC: Swift response to bomb suspect proves we are still capable of unity

LOCAL

  • Birmingham: Men armed with sledgehammers attempt Birmingham jewelry store robbery
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: More showers, still chilly Sunday
  • WeatherWeekend rain, but some hope for Halloween?
  • Metro Detroit: Police increasing security at metro Detroit synagogues after Pittsburgh shooting
  • Flashpoint: Debating marijuana legalization; Rehashing the final governor's debate
  • Detroit: Former Cantrell Funeral Home to be turned into community health center
  • Detroit: All Things Detroit returns to Eastern Market in November
  • Birmingham: 33rd annual OUR TOWN Art Show & Sale back next weekend

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pittsburgh: Federal prosecutors charge Pittsburgh suspect with 29 counts
  • Pittsburgh: Synagogue shooting victims identified
  • Bomb suspect arrest: What to expect in the case against pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc
  • Iowa/New York: 2 winners will split the $687 million Powerball jackpot
  • US: A look inside the journey of the US-bound caravan migrants
  • US: 72 hours in America: Three hate-filled crimes. Three hate-filled suspects
  • Afghanistan: Kandahar goes to the polls in Afghan parliamentary vote delayed by violence

POLITICS:
         

  • Washington, DC: Swift response to bomb suspect proves we are still capable of unity
  • Washington, DC: Rep. Schiff: Trump's 'modus operandi is to divide us'
     
  • Key Races: House cleaning before Election Day
  • Flashpoint: Debating marijuana legalization; Rehashing the final governor's debate 

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Movies: 7 scary movies to stream for Halloween
  • Megyn Kelly: Acclaimed journalist's morning show at NBC has been canceled
  • Sinead O'ConnorIrish singer converts to Islam, changes name to Shuhada'

SPORTS:

  • Detroit: Celtics hand Pistons first loss of season, 109-89
  • East Lansing: Michigan State beats Purdue 23-13
  • Ilitch: Ilitches consider creating regional TV sports network for Red Wings, Tigers.
  • Michigan football bye week: How 6 fellow playoff contenders could be eliminated this weekend. 

JOBS: 

  • Troy: Tyler Technologies hiring software engineer.
  • PontiacOakland County government hiring cook.
  • DetroitDetroit Symphony Orchestra hiring data & research specialist.
  • Oakland County: Oakland County Government hiring cashier.
  • Canton Township: Stylecraft Printing looking for printing press operator.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.