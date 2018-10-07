TOP STORIES Sunday, October 7, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Flashpoint: 8th Congressional District candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Bishop debate for the first time
- Detroit: Hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades
- Detroit: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after stabbing at Detroit gas station
- Haiti: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti, kills 10
LOCAL:
- Michigan: Department of Environmental Quality using drone to find source of PFAs
- Detroit: Inaugural Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week focusing on Latin American food
- Detroit: Ford will trim jobs in workforce reorganization
- Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool Sunday with scattered showers
- Gibraltar: Good Samaritans help occupants of car stalled on flooded Gibraltar Road
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Florence: Hurricane's toll on US homes and businesses has now hit 11 figures
- Kavanaugh: Senate confirms nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in 50-48 vote
- US: Economy soars. but GM, GE and General Mills slump
POLITICS:
- US: Pompeo hails 'another step forward' after 2-hour meeting with Kim Jong Un
- US: Former Secretaries of State Albright, Powell urge strong stance on Russia
- Washington, DC: Collins: Put herself 'in shoes' in considering Kavanaugh's temperament
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
- Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.
- SNL: Skit in the wake of Kavanaugh's confirmation
SPORTS:
- Detroit Lions: 3 questions for the Detroit Lions' divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers
- Football: Woman hired by Dartmouth football program
- Football: No. 15 Michigan starts slow, rebounds to beat Maryland 42-21
JOBS:
- Detroit: United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager
- Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS
- Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
- Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
- Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
