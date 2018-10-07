News

TOP STORIES Sunday, October 7, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Flashpoint: 8th Congressional District candidates Elissa Slotkin and Mike Bishop debate for the first time 
  • Detroit: Hotel workers walk out on first strike in decades
  • Detroit: 1 dead, 2 in critical condition after stabbing at Detroit gas station
  • Haiti: Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits northern Haiti, kills 10

LOCAL

  • Michigan: Department of Environmental Quality using drone to find source of PFAs
  • Detroit: Inaugural Southwest Detroit Restaurant Week focusing on Latin American food
  • Detroit: Ford will trim jobs in workforce reorganization
  • Metro Detroit weather forecast: Cool Sunday with scattered showers
  • Gibraltar: Good Samaritans help occupants of car stalled on flooded Gibraltar Road
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Florence: Hurricane's toll on US homes and businesses has now hit 11 figures
  • Kavanaugh: Senate confirms nomination of Brett Kavanaugh in 50-48 vote
  • US: Economy soars. but GM, GE and General Mills slump

POLITICS:

  • US: Pompeo hails 'another step forward' after 2-hour meeting with Kim Jong Un
  • US: Former Secretaries of State Albright, Powell urge strong stance on Russia
  • Washington, DC: Collins: Put herself 'in shoes' in considering Kavanaugh's temperament

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Ben Affleck: Actor opens up about battle with alcohol addiction.
  • Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival.
  • SNL: Skit in the wake of Kavanaugh's confirmation

SPORTS:

  • Detroit Lions: 3 questions for the Detroit Lions' divisional showdown with the Green Bay Packers
  • Football: Woman hired by Dartmouth football program
  • Football: No. 15 Michigan starts slow, rebounds to beat Maryland 42-21

JOBS: 

  • DetroitUnited Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager
  • Dearborn: More than 100 employers to participate in fall job fair at ACCESS 
  • Oakland County: Michigan Liberation looking for canvassers.
  • Saline: Kelly Services looking for automotive assembly workers.
  • Detroit: Detroit Symphony Orchestra looking for gift processing coordinator.
  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.

