TOP STORIES Sunday, September 16, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit: Detroit police: 2 fatally shot, house set on fire
- Shelby Township: 29-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning in Shelby Township
- Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut: Dozens killed as Philippines rushes to aid of victims in north
- Warren: Fatal stabbing inside Fitzgerald High School: Here's what we know
LOCAL:
- Westland: How to tour the 'haunted' Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland before it's redeveloped
- Sterling Heights: 11th annual Tara's Walk aims to end domestic violence
- Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Summer-like Sunday with autumn less than a week away
- Detroit: Detroit police: 2 fatally shot, house set on fire
- Shelby Township: 29-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning in Shelby Township
- Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Summer-like Sunday with autumn less than a week away
- Eaton County: 2 killed in collision near Lansing
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut: Dozens killed as Philippines rushes to aid of victims in north
- Massachusetts: Residents return home after Massachusetts explosions
- US: 256 women won House and Senate primaries, a huge new record
- Carolinas: Florence weakens to a tropical depression
- Syria: Syrians caught between regime, rebels as Idlib offensive looms
POLITICS:
- Arizona: Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema's anti-war views questioned
- Washington, DC: How Don Jr. became the President's most vocal defender
- US: 256 women won House and Senate primaries, a huge new record
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Detroit: Family of 'White Boy Rick' responds to Hollywood movie adaptation
- China: Country's most famous actress has disappeared
- Michigan Renaissance Festival: Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
SPORTS:
- San Francisco: Lions look to bounce back Sunday against 49ers
- Ann Arbor: Michigan Wolverines beat Mustangs in Ann Arbor
- Cleveland: Indians clinch third straight division title, rock Tigers
JOBS:
- Detroit: Henry Ford Health System in Detroit holding job fair Sept. 18
- Detroit: Dove Academy of Detroit hiring 2nd grade teacher
- Macomb County: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher in Warren
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.