TOP STORIES Sunday, September 16, 2018

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Detroit: Detroit police: 2 fatally shot, house set on fire
  • Shelby Township: 29-year-old man struck, killed by vehicle Sunday morning in Shelby Township
  • Philippines: Typhoon Mangkhut: Dozens killed as Philippines rushes to aid of victims in north
  • Warren: Fatal stabbing inside Fitzgerald High School: Here's what we know

LOCAL

  • Westland: How to tour the 'haunted' Eloise Psychiatric Hospital in Westland before it's redeveloped
  • Sterling Heights: 11th annual Tara's Walk aims to end domestic violence
  • Weather: Metro Detroit weather forecast: Summer-like Sunday with autumn less than a week away
  • Eaton County: 2 killed in collision near Lansing

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Massachusetts: Residents return home after Massachusetts explosions
  • US: 256 women won House and Senate primaries, a huge new record
  • Syria: Syrians caught between regime, rebels as Idlib offensive looms

POLITICS: 

  • Arizona: Senate candidate Kyrsten Sinema's anti-war views questioned
  • Washington, DC: How Don Jr. became the President's most vocal defender
ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Detroit: Family of 'White Boy Rick' responds to Hollywood movie adaptation
  • China: Country's most famous actress has disappeared
  • Michigan Renaissance Festival:  Time is running out for half-priced ticket to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival

SPORTS:

  • San Francisco: Lions look to bounce back Sunday against 49ers
  • Ann Arbor: Michigan Wolverines beat Mustangs in Ann Arbor
  • Cleveland: Indians clinch third straight division title, rock Tigers

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Henry Ford Health System in Detroit holding job fair Sept. 18
  • Detroit: Dove Academy of Detroit hiring 2nd grade teacher
  • Macomb County: Macomb Montessori Academy hiring elementary teacher in Warren

