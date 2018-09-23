News

TOP STORIES Sunday, September 23, 2018

By Kayla Clarke

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Weather: Chilly Sunday morning, mild and bright afternoon
  • Detroit: Friends and family gather to remember mother found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
  • Detroit: Man in critical condition after shooting at Eastside Detroit tire shop
  • Weather: Tropical Storm Kirk gaining speed in Atlantic

LOCAL

  • Southfield: Good Samaritan finds $1,500 and a new friend
  • Ecorse: Vigil held for father killed in shooting at River Park Apartments in Ecorse
  • Detroit: 45-year-old Flint motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on I-96 in Detroit
  • Detroit: Man charged with assault after allegedly flashing handgun at off-duty Detroit police officer

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Recall: Ground beef recalled nationwide after E. coli death
  • Washington: McConnell to Trump: Kavanaugh tweets weren't helpful
  • Texas: 3D gun creator returns to the US to face a child sex assault charge
  • Tanzania: Survivor describes harrowing moment when a ferry capsized in Tanzania

POLITICS:

  • Trump: Trump, Moon to meet after Korea summit
  • Nassar ad: Whitmer, Schuette butt heads over GOP's Nassar advertisement

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Stormy: Daniels' new book details Trump rendezvous
  • Costume: Retailer drops sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' costume following outcry
  • Obama: Michelle Obama is selling out arenas on her book tour
  • SNL: Ego Nwodim is the newest 'SNL' cast member

SPORTS:

  • Lions: 3 things to watch for in the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots Sunday Night Football game
  • Football: No. 24 Michigan St. gets tricky to hold off Indiana 35-21
  • Lions: Detroit Lions football vs. New England Patriots: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

JOBS: 

  • Kohl's: To hire 90,000 seasonal employees
  • DetroitCesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
  • Sterling HeightsSilver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
  • Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
  • Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.

