TOP STORIES Sunday, September 23, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Weather: Chilly Sunday morning, mild and bright afternoon
- Detroit: Friends and family gather to remember mother found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
- Detroit: Man in critical condition after shooting at Eastside Detroit tire shop
- Weather: Tropical Storm Kirk gaining speed in Atlantic
LOCAL:
- Southfield: Good Samaritan finds $1,500 and a new friend
- Ecorse: Vigil held for father killed in shooting at River Park Apartments in Ecorse
- Detroit: 45-year-old Flint motorcyclist in critical condition after collision on I-96 in Detroit
- Detroit: Man charged with assault after allegedly flashing handgun at off-duty Detroit police officer
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Recall: Ground beef recalled nationwide after E. coli death
- Washington: McConnell to Trump: Kavanaugh tweets weren't helpful
- Texas: 3D gun creator returns to the US to face a child sex assault charge
- Tanzania: Survivor describes harrowing moment when a ferry capsized in Tanzania
POLITICS:
- Trump: Trump, Moon to meet after Korea summit
- Nassar ad: Whitmer, Schuette butt heads over GOP's Nassar advertisement
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Stormy: Daniels' new book details Trump rendezvous
- Costume: Retailer drops sexy 'Handmaid's Tale' costume following outcry
- Obama: Michelle Obama is selling out arenas on her book tour
- SNL: Ego Nwodim is the newest 'SNL' cast member
SPORTS:
- Lions: 3 things to watch for in the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots Sunday Night Football game
- Football: No. 24 Michigan St. gets tricky to hold off Indiana 35-21
- Lions: Detroit Lions football vs. New England Patriots: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score
JOBS:
- Kohl's: To hire 90,000 seasonal employees
- Detroit: Cesar Chavez Academy hiring special education teacher.
- Sterling Heights: Silver Pine Medical Group seeking medical assistants.
- Auburn Hills: Springhill Suites hiring breakfast attendant.
- Canton Township: Forms press, collator, folder operator needed at Stylecraft Printing.
