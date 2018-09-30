TOP STORIES Sunday, September 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Indonesia: Earthquake and tsunami death toll surpasses 830
- Washington, DC: Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
- Van Buren Township: Police search for suspect who they say shot man in the chest
- Metro Detroit: Weather forecast: Cool and rainy Sunday
LOCAL:
- Eastpointe: Eastpointe house fire kills 2, 1 victim in critical condition
- Detroit: Police investigating fatal shooting near the riverfront
- Detroit: Man dies Sunday on the scene of car crash in Detroit
- Detroit: Medical issue causes collision on Detroit's west side, shots fired at fleeing driver
- Detroit: Police looking for man who used a puppy to lure a child
- Detroit: Family, firefighters taken to hospital after carbon monoxide situation at home
- Detroit: Mural tribute to Aretha Franklin, Detroit music vandalized in Eastern Market
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New York: Next big test for Elon Musk arrives this week
- Alaska: Track Palin arrested on domestic violence charges
POLITICS:
- Michigan: This week in Michigan politics
- Washington, DC: Reunited immigrant moms write letters from detention
- Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
- Massachusetts: Warren says she'll think about presidential run after the midterms
ENTERTAINMENT:
- New York: 'SNL' has Matt Damon play an angry Brett Kavanaugh
- Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex closes car door, Internet goes berserk
- Bill Cosby: What is next for the 81-year-old comedian?
- US: Sorry matchmakers, Rickie is taken, but 2 other Ryder Cup players are not
SPORTS:
- Ann Arbor: Michigan Wolverines beat Northwestern Wildcats in Illinois
- Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
- Dallas: 3 things to watch for in Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game
JOBS:
- Walled Lake: Staples hiring sales associate.
- Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
- Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
- Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.
