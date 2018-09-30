News

TOP STORIES Sunday, September 30, 2018

By Natasha Dado

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Eastpointe: Eastpointe house fire kills 2, 1 victim in critical condition
  • Metro Detroit: Weather forecast: Cool and rainy Sunday
  • Detroit: Police investigating fatal shooting near the riverfront
  • Detroit: Man dies Sunday on the scene of car crash in Detroit
  • Detroit: Medical issue causes collision on Detroit's west side, shots fired at fleeing driver
  • Detroit: Police looking for man who used a puppy to lure a child
  • Detroit: Family, firefighters taken to hospital after carbon monoxide situation at home
  • Detroit: Mural tribute to Aretha Franklin, Detroit music vandalized in Eastern Market

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

Related Content

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Indonesia: Indonesia earthquake and tsunami death toll surpasses 830
  • Washington, DC: Trump says FBI has 'free rein' in Kavanaugh investigation
  • New York: Next big test for Elon Musk arrives this week
  • Alaska: Track Palin arrested on domestic violence charges

POLITICS:

  • Michigan: This week in Michigan politics 
  • Washington, DC: Reunited immigrant moms write letters from detention
  • Washington, DC: How the FBI will investigate the allegations against Kavanaugh
  • Massachusetts: Warren says she'll think about presidential run after the midterms

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • ​​​New York: 'SNL' has Matt Damon play an angry Brett Kavanaugh
  • Meghan Markle: Duchess of Sussex closes car door, Internet goes berserk
  • Bill Cosby: What is next for the 81-year-old comedian?
  • US: Sorry matchmakers, Rickie is taken, but 2 other Ryder Cup players are not

SPORTS:

  • Ann Arbor: Michigan Wolverines beat Northwestern Wildcats in Illinois
  • Michigan Football: Here's how Michigan football could be ranked in top 10 by end of this weekend.
  • Dallas: 3 things to watch for in Detroit Lions-Dallas Cowboys game

JOBS: 

  • Walled LakeStaples hiring sales associate.
  • Auburn Hills: 500 jobs available at Topgolf.
  • Troy: Gutter installers needed at Gutter Grate.
  • Kohl's: Retailer to hire 90,000 seasonal employees as the holidays approach.

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.