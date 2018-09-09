TOP STORIES Sunday, September 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Chicago: Bishop didn't report child abuse allegations
- Alabama: Shooting near Auburn University campus leaves 1 dead
- Detroit: 3 fatally shot inside White Castle restaurant in Detroit
- US East Coast: Florence upgraded to hurricane, could threaten East Coast this week
LOCAL:
- Detroit: Police: Father concerned for 23-year-old missing for 2 weeks
- Detroit: Police ask for help finding 11-year-old girl
- Detroit: 3 fatally shot inside White Castle restaurant in Detroit
- Weather: Rain expected to hit southeast Michigan Sunday afternoon
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Chicago: Bishop didn't report child abuse allegations
- Kim Jong Un: North Korea leader attends military parade
- Sweden: Polls open in Sweden after heated election campaign centered on immigration
- Alabama: Shooting near Auburn University campus leaves 1 dead
- Trump: Republicans talking loudest about impeachment
- Mulvaney: Top Trump administration official believes GOP candidates like Cruz not 'likable' enough, could lose
- Washington, DC: Trump seeks to move past Stromy Daniels lawsuit
- Pence: Vice President says he hasn't discussed invoking the 25th Amendment
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Michigan: Time is running out for half-priced tickets to the 2018 Michigan Renaissance Festival
- Bill Daily: Witty sidekick on 'I Dream of Jeannie' dies at 91
- Miss America pageant: Behind the glamour lies discord and division
- Nicki Manaj and Cardi B: Singers get into fight at New York Fashion Week party
SPORTS:
- Detroit: Tigers deck Cards 4-3 on wild pitch after Ozuna's tying HR
- Michigan: No. 21 Michigan bounces back with 49-3 win over W. Michigan
- Detroit: Detroit Tigers honoring 1968 World Series team this weekend
- Detroit: 3 things Detroit Lions fans should expect to see on Monday Night Football
JOBS:
- Southgate: AJM Packaging holding open interviews for general labor work.
- Farmington Hills: Jewish Association for Residential Care holding career event.
- Troy: 1-800-Hansons looking for sales representative.
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.