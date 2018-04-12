News

TOP STORIES Thursday, April 12, 2018

By Brian Newlin

4 TO KNOW: 

LOCAL

  • Distracted Driving: Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96.
  • Madison Heights: Woman's rear window mysteriously shatters while driving on I-696 near I-75.
  • Detroit: Former Detroit EMT faces sentencing for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case.
  • Utica: Man stabbed at townhouse.
  • Mackinac Bridge: Auction held for original steel grating from Mackinac Bridge.
  • Farmington Hills: 84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from  church.
  • Drug Bust: Kansas officials seize 350 pounds of marijuana on way to be sold in Sterling Heights.
  • Royal Oak: Man fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer identified; authorities remain quiet on details.
  • Port Huron: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash following police chase.
  • WeatherNear 70 degrees Thursday, rain and ice this weekend.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Hart Family: Reports that child begged for help months before SUV plunged off cliff.
  • California: Father knocks out, hospitalizes man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daughter, police say.
  • NASATess spacecraft sent to search for planets around closest, brightest stars.
  • Facebook: EU to enforce sweeping new data protection law.
  • Miami Beach: 3 men were beaten after Miami Beach's gay pride parade. Was it a hate crime?

POLITICS:

  • SyriaTrump attempts to cloud timing of potential Syria strike.
  • Michael CohenFBI sought Trump-Cohen communications on 'Access Hollywood'.
  • Robert Mueller: Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, it would be done.
  • Tammy DuckworthIllinois Democratic Senator becomes first US senator to do so while in office.
  • Mike Pompeo: CIA Director faces Democratic headwinds in bid to be top US diplomat.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Kevin SpaceyActor's sexual assault case under review.
  • Spotify: Streaming service teams up with Hulu for $13 subscription bundle.
  • Lost in Space: Series gets retrofitted for splashy launch on Netflix.

SPORTS:

  • Jordan Zimmerman: Detroit Tigers pitcher takes line drive to jaw.
  • NBALatest coaching news around NBA.
  • Detroit Pistons: Team misses playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons under Stan Van Gundy.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

