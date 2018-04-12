TOP STORIES Thursday, April 12, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Distracted Driving: Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96.
- Jordan Zimmerman: Detroit Tigers pitcher takes line drive to jaw.
- Detroit: Former Detroit EMT faces sentencing for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case.
- Farmington Hills: 84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from church.
LOCAL:
- Distracted Driving: Michigan State Police crack down on speeding, distracted driving on I-96.
- Madison Heights: Woman's rear window mysteriously shatters while driving on I-696 near I-75.
- Detroit: Former Detroit EMT faces sentencing for refusal to respond in 2015 infant death case.
- Utica: Man stabbed at townhouse.
- Mackinac Bridge: Auction held for original steel grating from Mackinac Bridge.
- Farmington Hills: 84-year-old man to be sentenced for embezzling thousands from church.
- Drug Bust: Kansas officials seize 350 pounds of marijuana on way to be sold in Sterling Heights.
- Royal Oak: Man fatally shot by Royal Oak police officer identified; authorities remain quiet on details.
- Port Huron: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash following police chase.
- Weather: Near 70 degrees Thursday, rain and ice this weekend.
SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Hart Family: Reports that child begged for help months before SUV plunged off cliff.
- California: Father knocks out, hospitalizes man who tried to kidnap 3-year-old daughter, police say.
- NASA: Tess spacecraft sent to search for planets around closest, brightest stars.
- Facebook: EU to enforce sweeping new data protection law.
- Miami Beach: 3 men were beaten after Miami Beach's gay pride parade. Was it a hate crime?
POLITICS:
- Syria: Trump attempts to cloud timing of potential Syria strike.
- Michael Cohen: FBI sought Trump-Cohen communications on 'Access Hollywood'.
- Robert Mueller: Trump insists that if he wanted to fire Mueller, it would be done.
- Tammy Duckworth: Illinois Democratic Senator becomes first US senator to do so while in office.
- Mike Pompeo: CIA Director faces Democratic headwinds in bid to be top US diplomat.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Kevin Spacey: Actor's sexual assault case under review.
- Spotify: Streaming service teams up with Hulu for $13 subscription bundle.
- Lost in Space: Series gets retrofitted for splashy launch on Netflix.
SPORTS:
- Jordan Zimmerman: Detroit Tigers pitcher takes line drive to jaw.
- NBA: Latest coaching news around NBA.
- Detroit Pistons: Team misses playoffs for 3rd time in 4 seasons under Stan Van Gundy.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
Share your pet story, news tip or event
Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters
Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.