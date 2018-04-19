TOP STORIES Thursday, April 19, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Larry Nassar: Victims file another lawsuit against Michigan State, USA Gymnastics.
- Detroit Lions: The 2018 Detroit Lions schedule will be released tonight.
- Redford Township: Woman found passed out with children in car outside dollar store.
- Kansas: 3 men convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants.
LOCAL:
- Rockford: Michigan family with 13 sons gets No. 14.
- Detroit's East Side: Mail found dumped in Detroit was supposed to have been delivered in Southfield.
- Michigan State University: MSU vice president apologizes for emails criticizing Larry Nassar victim.
- Southwest Detroit: Train carrying new cars derails.
- Pavilion Township: Man fatally shot by officers.
- Mount Clemens: Driver to be sentenced for fatally striking bicyclist on 16 Mile Road in Clinton Township.
- Weather: Sunshine Thursday afternoon, could hit 50.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Kansas: 3 men convicted in plot to bomb Somali immigrants.
- Target: Car seat trade-in event returns this weekend.
- India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses his country's persistent issue with sexual violence.
- Starbucks: 2 men arrested at Starbucks break silence.
- Southwest Airlines: Hidden crack in jet engine at center of NTSB investigation.
POLITICS:
- Trump: Many Republicans not ready to back Trump re-election bid.
- Pittsburgh: Police ordered to bring riot gear in case Trump fires Mueller.
- Cardi B: Rapper discusses Social Security; Bernie Sanders tweets response.
- US Air Force: Airmen fired, demoted over dinosaur puppet video.
- Mike Pompeo: Confirmation down to a handful of Democrats.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Amy Schumer: Comedian takes on self-esteem in 'I Feel Pretty'.
- Khloe Kardashian: Reality star says she 'learned so much' about motherhood from her sisters.
SPORTS:
- McKayla Maroney: Olympic gymnast opens up about Larry Nassar.
- Victor Martinez: Tigers veteran talks about 2017 health scare.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
