TOP STORIES Thursday, April 26, 2018

Thursday, April 26, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Marijuana: Recreational marijuana legalization ballot decision expected today.
  • Golden State Killer: Arrest of alleged serial killer brings 'wave of relief' to survivors and victims' families.
  • Ford: Automaker cuts car offerings down to Mustang, Focus Active crossover.
  • Iran DealMacron says it will take more work to keep Trump in Iran deal.

LOCAL

  • Mike Lanier: Michigan's tallest man dies at 48.
  • 'Paintball War': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint.
  • Detroit: Funeral home shut down for 'deplorable, unsanitary' conditions.
  • Belleville: Train crashes at South Street; 1 person killed.
  • Warren: Gunman, girlfriend arrested after employees held at gunpoint inside Five Guys restaurant.
  • WeatherCool morning, but warm sun returns later Thursday.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • TennesseeWaffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. raises more than $150,000 for victims.
  • Nikolas Cruz: Why death penalty trial would be complicated.
  • Pennsylvania: Group of black women say golf course called the cops on them for playing too slow.

POLITICS:

  • Ronny JacksonRear admiral withdraws as VA secretary nominee.
  • Travel BanKey moments from the Supreme Court travel ban hearing.
  • Kanye West: Musician says of Trump, 'The mob can't make me not love him'.
  • Chance the RapperRapper backs up Kanye's remarks on Twitter, says "Black people don't have to be Democrats".

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Michelle McNamara: Author vowed to find Golden State Killer; after her death, she did.
SPORTS:

  • NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
  • NHL: Bruins advance with 7-4 win over Maple Leafs in Game 7.
  • Detroit: Red Wings Play Zone opens at Children's Hospital.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
  • StressWarning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

