TOP STORIES Thursday, April 26, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Marijuana: Recreational marijuana legalization ballot decision expected today.
- Golden State Killer: Arrest of alleged serial killer brings 'wave of relief' to survivors and victims' families.
- Ford: Automaker cuts car offerings down to Mustang, Focus Active crossover.
- Iran Deal: Macron says it will take more work to keep Trump in Iran deal.
LOCAL:
- Mike Lanier: Michigan's tallest man dies at 48.
- 'Paintball War': Police arrest several after vehicles splattered with paint.
- Detroit: Funeral home shut down for 'deplorable, unsanitary' conditions.
- Belleville: Train crashes at South Street; 1 person killed.
- Warren: Gunman, girlfriend arrested after employees held at gunpoint inside Five Guys restaurant.
- Weather: Cool morning, but warm sun returns later Thursday.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Tennessee: Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr. raises more than $150,000 for victims.
- Nikolas Cruz: Why death penalty trial would be complicated.
- Pennsylvania: Group of black women say golf course called the cops on them for playing too slow.
POLITICS:
- Ronny Jackson: Rear admiral withdraws as VA secretary nominee.
- Travel Ban: Key moments from the Supreme Court travel ban hearing.
- Kanye West: Musician says of Trump, 'The mob can't make me not love him'.
- Chance the Rapper: Rapper backs up Kanye's remarks on Twitter, says "Black people don't have to be Democrats".
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Michelle McNamara: Author vowed to find Golden State Killer; after her death, she did.
SPORTS:
- NFL Mock Draft: Who will Detroit Lions pick at No. 20?
- NHL: Bruins advance with 7-4 win over Maple Leafs in Game 7.
- Detroit: Red Wings Play Zone opens at Children's Hospital.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Veterinarian: Essential oils can be dangerous for pets, experts say.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
