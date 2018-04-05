TOP STORIES Thursday, April 5, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Waterford Township: Father knocks suspected intruder out cold, live streams takedown video.
- Marijuana: Michigan lawmakers consider legalizing recreational marijuana before November ballot.
- Weather: Snow arrives Thursday night.
- Frozen Four: Can Michigan hockey pull an upset and beat Notre Dame?
LOCAL:
- Wayne: Disturbing details emerge after death of 2-year-old boy.
- Clinton Township: 17-year-old daughter faces sentencing in mother's fatal stabbing on Christmas.
- Detroit: Mother to be sentenced on murder charges in death of newborn found in garbage can.
- Detroit: Man goes on crime spree from Canton Township to Detroit.
- Wyandotte: Henry Ford Hospital nurse shares story after being hit by SUV outside work.
- Livonia: 28-year-old man charged in connection with armed robbery of gas station.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- New York: Officers kill man after mistaking metal pipe for gun.
- Delta: Airline says it was hit by cyberattack.
- Ancestry.com: DNA test reveals fertility doctor's dark secret, lawsuit alleges.
- MLK: Civil rights leader's granddaughter says, 'We're not where we're supposed to be'.
POLITICS:
- China: How China gets what it wants from American companies.
- Threatened Species: WH reviewing proposal on threatened species protections.
- FDA: Chief says opioids are 'biggest crisis facing the FDA'.
- Immigration: Migrant caravan won't end in Mexico, organizers say.
- Syria: Trump gets testy as team warns of risks of Syria withdrawal.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Salman Khan: Bollywood star found guilty of poaching.
- Stevie Wonder: Legendary musician joins Twitter and pays tribute to MLK.
SPORTS:
- Masters Tournament 2018: Live updates, tee times, scoreboard.
- Julian Edelman: How Patriots player helped stop a potential school shooting.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Bark at the Park: Bring your dog to Comerica Park for 2 Tigers games in 2018.
- Stress: Warning Signs Your Pet Is Stressed.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
