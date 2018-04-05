TOP STORIES Thursday, April 5, 2018

News

  • Waterford Township: Father knocks suspected intruder out cold, live streams takedown video.
  • Marijuana: Michigan lawmakers consider legalizing recreational marijuana before November ballot.
  • WeatherSnow arrives Thursday night.
  • Frozen FourCan Michigan hockey pull an upset and beat Notre Dame?

LOCAL

  • Wayne: Disturbing details emerge after death of 2-year-old boy.
  • Clinton Township: 17-year-old daughter faces sentencing in mother's fatal stabbing on Christmas.
  • Detroit: Mother to be sentenced on murder charges in death of newborn found in garbage can.
  • Detroit: Man goes on crime spree from Canton Township to Detroit.
  • Wyandotte: Henry Ford Hospital nurse shares story after being hit by SUV outside work.
  • Livonia: 28-year-old man charged in connection with armed robbery of gas station.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • New YorkOfficers kill man after mistaking metal pipe for gun.
  • Delta: Airline says it was hit by cyberattack.
  • Ancestry.com: DNA test reveals fertility doctor's dark secret, lawsuit alleges.
  • MLK: Civil rights leader's granddaughter says, 'We're not where we're supposed to be'.
POLITICS:

  • ChinaHow China gets what it wants from American companies.
  • Threatened SpeciesWH reviewing proposal on threatened species protections.
  • FDA: Chief says opioids are 'biggest crisis facing the FDA'.
  • ImmigrationMigrant caravan won't end in Mexico, organizers say.
  • Syria: Trump gets testy as team warns of risks of Syria withdrawal.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Salman KhanBollywood star found guilty of poaching.
  • Stevie WonderLegendary musician joins Twitter and pays tribute to MLK.
SPORTS:

