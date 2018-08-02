News

TOP STORIES Thursday, August 2, 2018

By Brian Newlin

Here are the top stories:

4 TO KNOW: 

  • Michigan Elections: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat.
  • Opiods: 5 Metro Detroit women charged in $20 million opioid distribution scheme at Oakland County clinic.
  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 1.4M Ram trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly.
  • Russia: Senators say Trump 'not paying attention' to Russian threats in 2018.

LOCAL

  • Education: 25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche.
  • Michigan State Police: MSP targets speeding, aggressive driving on M-14 near I-275 on Thursday.
  • Sanilac County: 22-year-old Michigan man struck, killed while changing tire.
  • Michigan Elections: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat.
  • Travel: Airline offering $29 flights from Detroit to North Carolina, New Jersey.
  • Opiods: 5 Metro Detroit women charged in $20 million opioid distribution scheme at Oakland County clinic.
  • Troy: Oak Park man accused of masturbating while approaching women in parking lots.
  • Taylor: Strip mall roof ripped off, Comerica Bank sign pulled down by severe storms.
  • WeatherWarm, muggy with rain chances through weekend.

SUBMIT A NEWS TIP (click here)

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 1.4M Ram trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly.
  • Minneapolis: Homeless man saves drowning woman.
  • New York City: Video shows arson suspect dousing pumps with fuel, setting off blaze at NYC gas station.
  • Colorado​Trapped bear rips car's interior to shreds.
  • California: Black woman says police were called while she tried helping homeless man.

POLITICS:

  • Russia​​​​​​​: Senators say Trump 'not paying attention' to Russian threats in 2018.
  • Charles Koch: Trump keeps up attacks against billionaire Charles Koch.
  • Iran: Iran readying massive military exercise in Persian Gulf, officials say.
  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial.
  • TradeUS threatens raising tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • CBS: CBS board hires two law firms amid harassment allegations.
  • Game of Thrones: This 'Game of Thrones' castle is for sale and it's not as expensive as you'd think.
  • Fortnite: Are parents paying for 'Fortnite' lessons for their kids?

SPORTS:

  • Ohio State: Football coach Urban Meyer put on leave, investigation opened.
  • Washington Nationals: Nationals set team scoring record in 25-4 thrashing of Mets.
  • Jarrod Lyle: Australian golfer ceases cancer treatment.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

Share your pet story, news tip or event

Sign up for ClickOnDetroit breaking news alerts and email newsletters

 

Copyright 2017 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.