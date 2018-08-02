TOP STORIES Thursday, August 2, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Michigan Elections: 6 candidates competing for Conyers' former congressional seat.
- Opiods: 5 Metro Detroit women charged in $20 million opioid distribution scheme at Oakland County clinic.
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 1.4M Ram trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly.
- Russia: Senators say Trump 'not paying attention' to Russian threats in 2018.
LOCAL:
- Education: 25 best public high schools in Michigan, according to Niche.
- Michigan State Police: MSP targets speeding, aggressive driving on M-14 near I-275 on Thursday.
- Sanilac County: 22-year-old Michigan man struck, killed while changing tire.
- Travel: Airline offering $29 flights from Detroit to North Carolina, New Jersey.
- Troy: Oak Park man accused of masturbating while approaching women in parking lots.
- Taylor: Strip mall roof ripped off, Comerica Bank sign pulled down by severe storms.
- Weather: Warm, muggy with rain chances through weekend.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Minneapolis: Homeless man saves drowning woman.
- New York City: Video shows arson suspect dousing pumps with fuel, setting off blaze at NYC gas station.
- Colorado: Trapped bear rips car's interior to shreds.
- California: Black woman says police were called while she tried helping homeless man.
POLITICS:
- Charles Koch: Trump keeps up attacks against billionaire Charles Koch.
- Iran: Iran readying massive military exercise in Persian Gulf, officials say.
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day 2 of the Paul Manafort trial.
- Trade: US threatens raising tariffs to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese goods.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- CBS: CBS board hires two law firms amid harassment allegations.
- Game of Thrones: This 'Game of Thrones' castle is for sale and it's not as expensive as you'd think.
- Fortnite: Are parents paying for 'Fortnite' lessons for their kids?
SPORTS:
- Ohio State: Football coach Urban Meyer put on leave, investigation opened.
- Washington Nationals: Nationals set team scoring record in 25-4 thrashing of Mets.
- Jarrod Lyle: Australian golfer ceases cancer treatment.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
