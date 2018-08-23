TOP STORIES Thursday, August 23, 2018

News

  • Minimum Wage: Michigan court orders $12 minimum wage initiative on November ballot.
  • Kroger: Grocery chain to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025.
  • Education​​​​​​​Betsy DeVos considers federal funding to arm teachers.

LOCAL

  • Cassandra Michalski​​​​​​​: Mother to be sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne.​​​​​​​
  • I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement tonight.​​​​​​​
  • Judy Blume: Famous writer visits Detroit for art trip, stays for the food.
  • Health: Troy mother of 4 kept alive by blood donations faces critical bone marrow transplant.​​​​​​​
  • Grand Rapids: Man urinated on black girl, called her racial slur, police say.​​​​​​​
  • Detroit's West Side​​​​​​​: Woman says she narrowly escaped abduction attempt while taking walk .​​​​​​​
  • Michigan State Police: MSP makes 35 arrests in prostitution stings across 19 counties.​​​​​​​
  • Ypsilanti Township​​​​​​​: Video shows driver walk away from deadly street racing crash.
  • WeatherCool temperatures to start Thursday, 80s later.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Recall: FDA recalls dozens of children's medications due to possible microbial contamination.
  • Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 209K minivans, SUVs to fix brake problem.
  • Hurricane LaneStorm is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades.
  • Chicago: Man found guilty of Chicago student's 2013 murder.

POLITICS:

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Steven Tyler: Aerosmith frontman tells Trump to stop playing band's music.
  • Asia Argento​​​​​​​: Photo of actress accused of rape lying down with 17-year-old actor surfaces.

SPORTS:

  • Joe Murphy: 'Finding Murph' documentary tells story of Joe Murphy, former NHL player now homeless.
  • Ohio State University: Urban Meyer suspended for three games by Ohio State.
  • Little League: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team eliminated from Little League World Series.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

