TOP STORIES Thursday, August 23, 2018

4 TO KNOW:
- Minimum Wage: Michigan court orders $12 minimum wage initiative on November ballot.
- Van Buren: Teacher under investigation for operating, performing for X-rated porn site with husband.
- Kroger: Grocery chain to phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025.
- Education: Betsy DeVos considers federal funding to arm teachers.
LOCAL:
- Cassandra Michalski: Mother to be sentenced for death of 3-year-old daughter in Wayne.
- I-696 Construction: Eastbound traffic will shift to new westbound pavement tonight.
- Judy Blume: Famous writer visits Detroit for art trip, stays for the food.
- Health: Troy mother of 4 kept alive by blood donations faces critical bone marrow transplant.
- Grand Rapids: Man urinated on black girl, called her racial slur, police say.
- Detroit's West Side: Woman says she narrowly escaped abduction attempt while taking walk .
- Michigan State Police: MSP makes 35 arrests in prostitution stings across 19 counties.
- Ypsilanti Township: Video shows driver walk away from deadly street racing crash.
- Aretha Franklin: Greater Grace Temple in Detroit prepares to host Aretha Franklin's funeral.
- Weather: Cool temperatures to start Thursday, 80s later.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Recall: FDA recalls dozens of children's medications due to possible microbial contamination.
- Fiat Chrysler: Automaker recalls 209K minivans, SUVs to fix brake problem.
- Hurricane Lane: Storm is the biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades.
- Chicago: Man found guilty of Chicago student's 2013 murder.
POLITICS:
- Immigration: Judge could halt arrests of immigrants seeking green cards.
- Paul Manafort: Giuliani, Trump discussed potential fallout of a Manafort pardon.
- Jeff Sessions: Trump slams Sessions, says he 'never took control' of Justice Department.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Judge orders Starr grand jury leak report to be released.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Steven Tyler: Aerosmith frontman tells Trump to stop playing band's music.
- Asia Argento: Photo of actress accused of rape lying down with 17-year-old actor surfaces.
SPORTS:
- Joe Murphy: 'Finding Murph' documentary tells story of Joe Murphy, former NHL player now homeless.
- Ohio State University: Urban Meyer suspended for three games by Ohio State.
- Little League: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores team eliminated from Little League World Series.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
