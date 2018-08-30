TOP STORIES Thursday, August 30, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Clinton Township: Suspect in deaths of 2 people found in shed arrested in Ohio.
- Detroit's West Side: Father of 4-year-old girl killed in go-kart crash taken into custody.
- Detroit's West Side: Body found buried, 2 arrested.
- Aretha Franklin: Full list of speakers, performers slated to appear for funeral service.
LOCAL:
- Missing: Michigan Amber Alert canceled for 3 children missing from Sturgis.
- Weather: Cooler, more comfortable today.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Pennsylvania: Mother killed in crash after boyfriend cut brake lines to make crack pipe, police say.
- NASA: NASA discovers leak on International Space Station.
- Wisconsin: Boy missing in flood found after finger pokes through manhole cover.
- Florida: Uber driver stood his ground and killed man who threatened to shoot him, sheriff says.
- Baltimore: Baltimore detective was murdered, wife says.
POLITICS:
- Ron DeSantis: Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee says voters will ‘monkey this up'.
- New York: Nixon, Cuomo exchange barbs in hotly anticipated debate.
- Department of Justice: US soldier pleads guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS.
- Adam Schiff: California representative says McGahn's resignation shows White House is in 'attack mode'.
- North Korea: White House casts blame on China for North Korea challenges.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Hacking: Connecticut man sentenced in celebrity photo hacking scandal.
- Kanye West: Rapper apologizes for how slavery comment 'made people feel'.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Ranking Michigan football's 10 most important players in opener vs. Notre Dame.
- Aaron Rodgers: NFL star to sign record extension, ESPN reports.
- J.D. Martinez: Ex-Tigers slugger defends 2013 Instagram post that featured Hitler.
JOBS:
- Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
- Belleville: Die Services International hiring press/machine operators.
- Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
- Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
- Metro Detroit: Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals.
