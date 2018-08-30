TOP STORIES Thursday, August 30, 2018

News

By Brian Newlin

LOCAL

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Pennsylvania: Mother killed in crash after boyfriend cut brake lines to make crack pipe, police say.
  • NASA: NASA discovers leak on International Space Station.
  • Wisconsin: Boy missing in flood found after finger pokes through manhole cover.
  • Florida: Uber driver stood his ground and killed man who threatened to shoot him, sheriff says.
  • BaltimoreBaltimore detective was murdered, wife says.

POLITICS:

  • Ron DeSantis: Florida GOP gubernatorial nominee says voters will ‘monkey this up'.​​​​​​​
  • New York: Nixon, Cuomo exchange barbs in hotly anticipated debate.
  • Department of Justice: US soldier pleads guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS.
  • Adam Schiff​​​​​: California representative says McGahn's resignation shows White House is in 'attack mode'.
  • North Korea: White House casts blame on China for North Korea challenges.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Aretha Franklin​​​​​​​: Full list of speakers, performers slated to appear for funeral service.​​​​
  • Hacking: Connecticut man sentenced in celebrity photo hacking scandal.
  • Kanye West: Rapper apologizes for how slavery comment 'made people feel'.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Ranking Michigan football's 10 most important players in opener vs. Notre Dame.
  • Aaron Rodgers: NFL star to sign record extension, ESPN reports.
  • J.D. Martinez: Ex-Tigers slugger defends 2013 Instagram post that featured Hitler.

JOBS: 

  • Detroit: Central Transport seeking CDL A drivers.
  • BellevilleDie Services International hiring press/machine operators.
  • Howell: Your Peace of Mind, Inc. hiring property manager.
  • Rochester Hills: Express Employment Professionals holding job fair.
  • Metro DetroitSecuritas hiring security officers and fire marshals.

