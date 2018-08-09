TOP STORIES Thursday, August 9, 2018

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Kent County: Couple, citing religious reasons, refused help as infant daughter starved to death.
- Margot Kidder: 'Superman' actress's death ruled suicide.
- Nathaniel Abraham: Michigan's youngest murder convict set to appear in court.
- Invasive Insects: 5 invasive insects to watch out for in Michigan.
LOCAL:
- Travel: Airline offering cheap flights from Detroit to Iceland.
- Detroit: Non-profit wants DNA test for unknown woman found with throat slashed 31 years ago.
- East Lansing: Michigan State student steals identities to buy weapons parts, build illegal machine guns.
- Downtown Detroit: Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist.
- Chick-fil-A: Michigan Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free breakfast every Thursday in August.
- Detroit: Man's body found on Rutherford Street near Plymouth Road.
- Weather: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Perseid Meteor Shower: The most spectacular meteor shower of the year coming this weekend.
- Recall: FDA issues recall for CVS Health sinus nasal spray due to bacterial contamination.
- Washington DC: White nationalist rally set for Charlottesville anniversary.
- Southern California: Holy Fire may have been set.
- New Mexico: Children found in compound were training for school shootings, prosecutors say.
POLITICS:
- Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day seven of the Paul Manafort trial.
- Rudy Giuliani: President's attorney says GOP could benefit if Trump's negotiations with Mueller drag on.
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Progressive candidate's movement failed to deliver any stunners Tuesday night.
- Brett Kavanaugh: Senate Dems file FOIA for documents on Supreme Court nominee.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- FCC: There was no cyberattack on the FCC, just John Oliver fans, investigation determines.
- Oscars: Academy adds 'popular film' category to Oscars.
SPORTS:
- Michigan Football: Ranking the top 6 wide receivers heading into 2018 season.
- Red Wings: Zadina, Cholowski, Rasmussen headline Red Wings prospect tournament roster.
- Jarrod Lyle: Australian golfer dies at age 36.
ALL 4 PETS:
- Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
- Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
- Dogs: New study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
- Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.
