TOP STORIES Thursday, August 9, 2018

  • Kent County: Couple, citing religious reasons, refused help as infant daughter starved to death.
  • Margot Kidder: 'Superman' actress's death ruled suicide.
  • Nathaniel Abraham: Michigan's youngest murder convict set to appear in court.
  • Invasive Insects: 5 invasive insects to watch out for in Michigan.

LOCAL

  • Invasive Insects: 5 invasive insects to watch out for in Michigan.
  • Travel: Airline offering cheap flights from Detroit to Iceland.
  • Detroit: Non-profit wants DNA test for unknown woman found with throat slashed 31 years ago.
  • East Lansing: Michigan State student steals identities to buy weapons parts, build illegal machine guns.
  • Downtown Detroit: Police search for hit-and-run driver who struck motorcyclist.
  • Chick-fil-A: Michigan Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free breakfast every Thursday in August.
  • Detroit: Man's body found on Rutherford Street near Plymouth Road.
  • WeatherStrong storms possible Thursday afternoon.

NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Perseid Meteor Shower: The most spectacular meteor shower of the year coming this weekend.
  • Recall: FDA issues recall for CVS Health sinus nasal spray due to bacterial contamination.
  • Washington DCWhite nationalist rally set for Charlottesville anniversary.
  • Southern California: Holy Fire may have been set.
  • New Mexico: Children found in compound were training for school shootings, prosecutors say.

POLITICS:

  • Paul Manafort: Takeaways from day seven of the Paul Manafort trial.
  • Rudy Giuliani: President's attorney says GOP could benefit if Trump's negotiations with Mueller drag on.
  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Progressive candidate's movement failed to deliver any stunners Tuesday night.
  • Brett Kavanaugh: Senate Dems file FOIA for documents on Supreme Court nominee.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • FCC​​​​​​​: There was no cyberattack on the FCC, just John Oliver fans, investigation determines.
  • Oscars: Academy adds 'popular film' category to Oscars.

SPORTS:

  • Michigan Football: Ranking the top 6 wide receivers heading into 2018 season.
  • Red Wings: Zadina, Cholowski, Rasmussen headline Red Wings prospect tournament roster.
  • Jarrod Lyle: Australian golfer dies at age 36.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • Social Media: New phone app allows pets to have social media account, owners to interact with animal lovers.
  • Pet Food: The warnings of grain-free pet food.
  • DogsNew study reveals 'sense of urgency' in dogs when owner is in distress.
  • Huntington Woods: Student fights chicken ordinance.

