TOP STORIES Thursday, December 28, 2017

  • Detroit's East Side: Western Michigan University cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting.
  • Health: 'Gaming Disorder' is a mental health condition, World Health Organization says.
  • Detroit's West SideMother throws 3 children from top-floor window of burning home.
  • WeatherBitter cold continues, some snow expected later.

LOCAL

  • EPA: Environmental Protection agency working with Michigan in investigation into old tannery waste disposal.
  • WarrenDetroit man accused of breaking into home to steal Christmas gifts.
  • LansingMichigan Lt. governor signs law requiring use of prescription drug database.
  • SMARTNew regional bus service for Downtown Detroit, suburbs unveiled.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:

  • Kmart: Company to pay $32.3 million to settle prescription drugs case.
  • United Airlines: Women detail sexual assaults and harassment on commercial flights.
  • Eagle Cam: Harriet the bald eagle and her two eaglets in Fort Myers.
  • South Carolina: Error in lottery game brings high hopes then lows.
  • Boston: $10 million reward deadline approaches in unsolved art heist.

POLITICS:

  • Roy Moore: Defeated Republican accused of sexual misconduct tries to block Alabama Senate result.
  • China: Chinese official says US not doing enough to cut opioid demand.
  • North Korea: US aims to be 'more discreet' about military exercises related to North Korea.
  • Bill de Blasio: Sen. Sanders to swear in New York mayor for second term.
  • Russia: Putin critic calls for Russian election protests.
  • Somalia: Airstrike killed 13 terrorists, US officials say.

ENTERTAINMENT:

  • Disneyland: Power restored after outage halts rides.
  • Black Mirror: New season premieres Dec. 29 on Netflix.
  • Carrie Fisher: Actress remembered a year after her death.

SPORTS:

  • Holiday Bowl: Washington State vs. Michigan State; TV schedule, time, live score, spread. 
  • Red Wings: Hischier, Devils top Red Wings, 3-1.
  • Reggie Jackson: Detroit Pistons guard out 6-8 weeks with ankle sprain.
  • Detroit Pistons: Team unveils new 'Motor City' uniform.

ALL 4 PETS: 

  • First PetThings to consider when choosing your first pet.
  • Cold WeatherSafety tips for cats, dogs.
  • Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
  • Travel: How to travel with your cat.

