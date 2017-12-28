TOP STORIES Thursday, December 28, 2017

Here are the top stories:
4 TO KNOW:
- Detroit's East Side: Western Michigan University cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting.
- Health: 'Gaming Disorder' is a mental health condition, World Health Organization says.
- Detroit's West Side: Mother throws 3 children from top-floor window of burning home.
- Weather: Bitter cold continues, some snow expected later.
LOCAL:
- EPA: Environmental Protection agency working with Michigan in investigation into old tannery waste disposal.
- Warren: Detroit man accused of breaking into home to steal Christmas gifts.
- Lansing: Michigan Lt. governor signs law requiring use of prescription drug database.
- SMART: New regional bus service for Downtown Detroit, suburbs unveiled.
NATIONAL/INTERNATIONAL:
- Kmart: Company to pay $32.3 million to settle prescription drugs case.
- United Airlines: Women detail sexual assaults and harassment on commercial flights.
- Eagle Cam: Harriet the bald eagle and her two eaglets in Fort Myers.
- South Carolina: Error in lottery game brings high hopes then lows.
- Boston: $10 million reward deadline approaches in unsolved art heist.
POLITICS:
- Roy Moore: Defeated Republican accused of sexual misconduct tries to block Alabama Senate result.
- China: Chinese official says US not doing enough to cut opioid demand.
- North Korea: US aims to be 'more discreet' about military exercises related to North Korea.
- Bill de Blasio: Sen. Sanders to swear in New York mayor for second term.
- Russia: Putin critic calls for Russian election protests.
- Somalia: Airstrike killed 13 terrorists, US officials say.
ENTERTAINMENT:
- Disneyland: Power restored after outage halts rides.
- Black Mirror: New season premieres Dec. 29 on Netflix.
- Carrie Fisher: Actress remembered a year after her death.
SPORTS:
- Holiday Bowl: Washington State vs. Michigan State; TV schedule, time, live score, spread.
- Red Wings: Hischier, Devils top Red Wings, 3-1.
- Reggie Jackson: Detroit Pistons guard out 6-8 weeks with ankle sprain.
- Detroit Pistons: Team unveils new 'Motor City' uniform.
ALL 4 PETS:
- First Pet: Things to consider when choosing your first pet.
- Cold Weather: Safety tips for cats, dogs.
- Dog Food: Best brands on the market.
- Travel: How to travel with your cat.
